The next Harry Potter game is shaping up to be just like any EA Sports title. A new gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gave us a small peek at its single-player and multiplayer modes, which will take you to the Quidditch World Cup.

The game first off has a career mode that is similar to single-player modes you’d find in EA Sports games, where you take your character to different arenas before eventually getting to the Quidditch World Cup. It’s unclear if any of it is as in-depth as, say, EA Sports College Football 25, but there is a character creator where you can make your own player or choose from series figures like Ron Weasley, Harry, and Draco Malfoy.

In multiplayer online co-op, you can play against others in team-based matches. You can check out the gameplay below.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer - "Welcome Students!"

As a reminder, PlayStation previously revealed that Quidditch Champions will be free to play for PlayStation Plus members as the service’s monthly game on launch day.

All PS Plus subscribers (and it looks like this applies to every subscription tier) have to do is add the game to their libraries between its launch on September 3 and September 30. They’ll have access to the Quidditch Champions for free as long as they have a membership. The deal specifically refers to the game’s standard edition, although a Firebolt Broom skin will also be downloadable.

The game is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, so it’s safe to say it’ll be available for PS Plus members on both systems. It’ll also launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games also revealed a deluxe edition, which comes with a pack for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Physical deluxe editions will be releasing on November 8, so a couple of months after the game launches. A Switch version is also planned to be out this holiday.

This is the second major Harry Potter console release over the past two years. Hogwarts Legacy released in the beginning of 2023 to become the bestselling title of the year, even beating out Call of Duty.