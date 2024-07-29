 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Newest Harry Potter game looks like EA Sports but for Quidditch

By
Ron Weasley (or another redhead that looks like Ron) flying on his broom in front of a goal with his arms raised.
WB Games

The next Harry Potter game is shaping up to be just like any EA Sports title. A new gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gave us a small peek at its single-player and multiplayer modes, which will take you to the Quidditch World Cup.

The game first off has a career mode that is similar to single-player modes you’d find in EA Sports games, where you take your character to different arenas before eventually getting to the Quidditch World Cup. It’s unclear if any of it is as in-depth as, say, EA Sports College Football 25, but there is a character creator where you can make your own player or choose from series figures like Ron Weasley, Harry, and Draco Malfoy.

Recommended Videos

In multiplayer online co-op, you can play against others in team-based matches. You can check out the gameplay below.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer - "Welcome Students!"

As a reminder, PlayStation previously revealed that Quidditch Champions will be free to play for PlayStation Plus members as the service’s monthly game on launch day.

All PS Plus subscribers (and it looks like this applies to every subscription tier) have to do is add the game to their libraries between its launch on September 3 and September 30. They’ll have access to the Quidditch Champions for free as long as they have a membership. The deal specifically refers to the game’s standard edition, although a Firebolt Broom skin will also be downloadable.

The game is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, so it’s safe to say it’ll be available for PS Plus members on both systems. It’ll also launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games also revealed a deluxe edition, which comes with a pack for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Physical deluxe editions will be releasing on November 8, so a couple of months after the game launches. A Switch version is also planned to be out this holiday.

This is the second major Harry Potter console release over the past two years. Hogwarts Legacy released in the beginning of 2023 to become the bestselling title of the year, even beating out Call of Duty.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
3 new PS Plus games to play this Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27)
Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Memorial Day is coming up, so you're probably wondering what games you should play on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 over the holiday weekend. Lucky for you, a new batch of games were added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalog earlier this week, and it brought plenty of games well worth your time. Three in particular stand out to me; download them today and try them out over the next few days.

The first is a Western from Rockstar Games that needs little introduction and is a must-play if you haven't experienced it yet. The next is an open-world game that kick-started a new series for Ubisoft and turns 10 next week. Finally, a retro PlayStation 1 game that just came to PlayStation Plus Premium offers up a good time if you enjoy sports or racing games.
Red Dead Redemption 2

Read more
All upcoming PS5 games: 2024 and beyond
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it, and thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. In the video game world, it's not uncommon to be aware of games that are still several years out from release. It's also normal for a new game to be revealed and launched within just a couple of months. In this comprehensive list, we'll go through the major PS5 releases scheduled for 2023 and speculate on future games.

Read more
You need to check out this killer action game on PS Plus this month
A character in Rollerdrome skates in an arena.

Of the three games available for no additional cost with a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription this February, the best game isn’t the highest-profile one. A lot of attention is going to Foamstars, the odd multiplayer game Square Enix launched free on PS Plus, but the real gem of February 2024’s PS Plus Essential lineup is Rollerdrome from Roll7 and Private Division.

First released for PS5 and PC in August 2022, I previously described this game as Max Payne meets Skate. Essentially, Rollerdrome is a sports combat game where players must roller-skate around and do tricks in order to accrue ammo used to shoot enemies with guns. It’s a simple gameplay loop and premise that Rollerdrome gets the most out of, and it's a must-play for those looking for some simple yet satisfying action.
Blood sport
In Rollerdrome, players control a character named Kara Hassan as she ascends the ranks in the titular sport, which sees “players” combat each other with deadly weapons. While many of the enemies Kara takes on are mostly static, she can skate around on a pair of rollerblades. Rollerdrome features a full-on combo system like a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Skate titles, although it’s not as punishing if you mess up an input or chain together a combo properly.

Read more