Pokémon Presents February 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By
Pikachu dances in February 2024 Pokemon Presents trailer.
The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Day is almost here, and with it comes another Pokémon Presents presentation. During this showcase, the Pokémon company will highlight its plans for the massive franchise over the next year. It will be particularly exciting to tune into this Pokémon Presents because we’ll finally get to see what Pokémon content is on the way in 2024, in the wake of the massive success of Palworld in January. Fans of Pokémon will definitely want to tune in and see what’s next for their favorite franchise. If you’re not sure how or where to tune in, we’ve rounded up all of that information right here for you.

When is the February 2024 Pokémon Presents

The next Pokémon Presents will take place at 6 a.m. PT on February 27. That is Pokémon Day and the 28th anniversary of the launch of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan. The Pokémon Company has not said how long this Pokémon Presents will last, but historically, they have been anywhere from 10 to 35 minutes long.

How to watch the February 2024 Pokémon Presents

The February 2024 Pokémon Presents showcase will air on The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel. When a premiere or VOD becomes available, we will embed it in this article so you can watch the presentation right from this page.

What to expect from the February 2024 Pokémon Presents

The official description for the February 2024 Pokémon Presents simply states it will contain “exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokemon Day 2024.” That’s incredibly vague, and there aren’t any announced, but yet unreleased Pokémon games, apps, or expansions right now. As such, don’t be surprised if The Pokémon Company announces some new games here. Leakers claim that these new games could be set in the Johto or Unova regions. I guess we’ll just have to tune in and see what The Pokémon Company has in store for us. 

