 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Indie World Showcase November 2023: How to watch and what to expect

Tomas Franzese
By

Nintendo is not done with video game showcases this year just yet. In the wake of a Nintendo Direct in September and ahead of The Game Awards in December, Nintendo will hold another Indie World Showcase to highlight several independent games coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. If you plan on tuning into the event live, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about it beforehand.

Key art for the November 2023 Indie World.
Nintendo

When is the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

Nintendo confirmed that the next Indie World Showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 14. Nintendo says the presentation will only take about 20 minutes, so you’ll only need to take a little bit of time out of your morning to watch it.

Recommended Videos

How to watch the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

Like most Nintendo presentations, the company will livestream this new Indie World Showcase across its official YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the YouTube version of the showcase above so you can tune into the whole presentation right from this page.

Related

What to expect from the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

The official announcement tweet and press release for November 2023’s Indie World Showcase simply states that it will feature “new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” In terms of previously featured Indie World games that still aren’t out, titles like Animal Well, Rift of the NecroDancer, and Pepper Grinder come to mind.

There are also plenty of memes on social media about Hollow Knight: Silksong showing up during the event; it’s a game people have wanted to see in one of these showcases for years, but it has never shown up. Ultimately, Indie World Showcases are tough to predict because they are typically curated roundups of intriguing indie games that most people don’t know about. You’ll have a better time watching November 2023’s Indie World Showcase if you go in with low expectations and just look forward to seeing some impressive indies you weren’t aware of before.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Everything announced at Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023: Blade Runner, Stray on Xbox, and more
A character flies on a bird in Flock.

Annapurna Interactive, the video game publisher known for releasing indie hits like Stray, just hosted its annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase. The live stream features 30 minutes' worth of announcements, including updates on previously revealed games and a few major surprises. The biggest news to come out of the show is that Annapurna is creating its first-ever internally developed game, which happens to be a new Blade Runner video game.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023

Read more
WarioWare: Move It! brings 200 new microgames to Switch this November
Wario runs out of a jungle in WarioWare: Move It!

Nintendo revealed WarioWare Move It! during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. The microgame collection will launch on November 3 for Nintendo Switch.

WarioWare: Move It! - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Read more
Everything announced at the June 2023 Nintendo Direct
Princess Peach in Super Mario RPG.

The second Nintendo Direct of the year has come and goneg, and it ended up being a good one for Nintendo Switch players. While none of the third-party announcements were that exciting, we got a new look at the soon-to-be-released exclusive Pikmin 4, and Nintendo finally revealed what's coming to the Switch during the back half of 2023. Mario will dominate the Nintendo Switch's fall lineup thanks to a remake of Super Mario RPG, a new WarioWare title, and a brand new 2D platformer titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

A game starring Princess Peach was even teased for 2024. The early morning event lasted over 40 minutes and quickly went through lots of announcements. We know that it might have been tough for some of you to tune in live, so we've recapped everything announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct right here.

Read more