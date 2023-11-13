Nintendo is not done with video game showcases this year just yet. In the wake of a Nintendo Direct in September and ahead of The Game Awards in December, Nintendo will hold another Indie World Showcase to highlight several independent games coming to the Nintendo Switch soon. If you plan on tuning into the event live, we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know about it beforehand.

When is the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

Nintendo confirmed that the next Indie World Showcase will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 14. Nintendo says the presentation will only take about 20 minutes, so you’ll only need to take a little bit of time out of your morning to watch it.

How to watch the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

Like most Nintendo presentations, the company will livestream this new Indie World Showcase across its official YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the YouTube version of the showcase above so you can tune into the whole presentation right from this page.

What to expect from the November 2023 Indie World Showcase

The official announcement tweet and press release for November 2023’s Indie World Showcase simply states that it will feature “new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.” In terms of previously featured Indie World games that still aren’t out, titles like Animal Well, Rift of the NecroDancer, and Pepper Grinder come to mind.

There are also plenty of memes on social media about Hollow Knight: Silksong showing up during the event; it’s a game people have wanted to see in one of these showcases for years, but it has never shown up. Ultimately, Indie World Showcases are tough to predict because they are typically curated roundups of intriguing indie games that most people don’t know about. You’ll have a better time watching November 2023’s Indie World Showcase if you go in with low expectations and just look forward to seeing some impressive indies you weren’t aware of before.

