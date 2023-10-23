 Skip to main content
Xbox Partner Preview: how to watch and what to expect

Microsoft will introduce a new kind of Xbox game showcase later this week. On October 25, the first Xbox Partner Preview will take place. This isn’t a first-party game showcase, though; instead, the Xbox Partner Preview will focus on third-party titles that will soon be coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, like Alan Wake 2 and Ark: Survival Ascended. We’ve rounded up everything intrigued fans would want to know about the Xbox Partner Preview here, from when and where it will air live to what games people should expect to appear at the show.

When is the Xbox Partner Preview

Key art for the Xbox Partner Preview
Microsoft

The Xbox Partner Preview begins at 10 a.m. PT on October 25. The Xbox Wire post announcing the event says that the showcase will feature around 20 minutes of content, so you’ll only need to set aside a little bit of time for it on Wednesday.

How to watch the Xbox Partner Preview

Microsoft plans to air the Xbox Partner Preview on its official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels. Microsoft also plans to offer American Sign Language- and British Sign Language-supported livestreams, as well as subtitle support for a variety of different languages.

What to expect from the Xbox Partner Preview

Ichiban fights a guy with a machete in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Sega

Microsoft says its Xbox Partner Showcase will feature new trailers and gameplay for a “mix of indie games and familiar favorites from our third-party partners.” So, don’t expect this to be as big and bombastic as June’s Xbox Games Showcase; instead, it will probably be more in line with the Partner Showcase Mini Directs that Nintendo occasionally holds.

The Xbox Wire post also clearly outlines some of what players should and shouldn’t expect. In terms of featured games, the Xbox Partner Preview will include gameplay from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Ark: Survival Ascended, as well as new trailers for Dungeons of Hinterberg, which comes out next year, and Alan Wake 2, which comes out on Friday. As for what people shouldn’t expect, a disclaimer on Xbox Wire states that the presentation “will not feature any additional news, game reveals, or Game Pass information related to the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King.”

