All weapons in Payday 3 and how to unlock them

No one should walk into a robbery in Payday 3 without a reliable gun in their back pocket. Sure, there are plenty of skills and tools to help you and your gang pull off many jobs with no one being the wiser, but mistakes happen. And when they do, you’ll be glad to have some firepower on your side. You won’t be picking up or finding weapons on the map in Payday 3, and instead must rely completely on which weapons you have equipped in your loadout before starting a heist. You will only start off with a single assault rifle and pistol to your name, but there is a nice selection of shotguns, revolvers, and marksman rifles to add to your kit. Here are all the guns you can unlock in Payday 3 and how.
All weapons in Payday 3
Guns in Payday 3 are all first unlocked by reaching a certain level. Levels are simply gained by completing heists and objectives in the game, so every match you play will contribute toward your overall level. Once you reach a threshold where a new weapon becomes available, you can head into the Vendors menu and purchase t with your cash so they become available when building your loadout. Here’s every weapon you get in the order you naturally unlock them:
- Car-4 Assault rifle: unlocked by default
- Signature 40 Pistol: unlocked by default
- Reinfeld 880 Shotgun: reach level 2
- J&M Castigo 44 Revolver: reach level 10
- SA A144 Marksman: reach level 15
- FIK PC9 SMG) reach level 18
- Northwest B-9 AT: reach level 21
- Stryk 7 Pistol: reach level 25
- Ziv Commando SMG: reach level 29
- KU-59 Assault rifle: reach level 35
- SP Model 11 Pistol: reach level 38
- Mosconi 12 Classic Shotgun: reach level 43
- Reinfeld 900S Marksman: reach level 53
- Signature 403 Pistol: reach level 59
- SG Compact 7 SMG: reach level 65
- Sforza Bison Revolver: reach level 70
- VF-7S AR: reach level 77
Editors' Recommendations
- Is Payday 3 cross-platform?
- How to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3
- All companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to get them
- How to get Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Best talents to unlock in Immortals of Aveum