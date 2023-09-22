All weapons in Payday 3 and how to unlock them

No one should walk into a robbery in Payday 3 without a reliable gun in their back pocket. Sure, there are plenty of skills and tools to help you and your gang pull off many jobs with no one being the wiser, but mistakes happen. And when they do, you’ll be glad to have some firepower on your side. You won’t be picking up or finding weapons on the map in Payday 3, and instead must rely completely on which weapons you have equipped in your loadout before starting a heist. You will only start off with a single assault rifle and pistol to your name, but there is a nice selection of shotguns, revolvers, and marksman rifles to add to your kit. Here are all the guns you can unlock in Payday 3 and how.

All weapons in Payday 3

Guns in Payday 3 are all first unlocked by reaching a certain level. Levels are simply gained by completing heists and objectives in the game, so every match you play will contribute toward your overall level. Once you reach a threshold where a new weapon becomes available, you can head into the Vendors menu and purchase t with your cash so they become available when building your loadout. Here’s every weapon you get in the order you naturally unlock them:

Car-4 Assault rifle: unlocked by default

Signature 40 Pistol: unlocked by default

Reinfeld 880 Shotgun: reach level 2

J&M Castigo 44 Revolver: reach level 10

SA A144 Marksman: reach level 15

FIK PC9 SMG) reach level 18

Northwest B-9 AT: reach level 21

Stryk 7 Pistol: reach level 25

Ziv Commando SMG: reach level 29

KU-59 Assault rifle: reach level 35

SP Model 11 Pistol: reach level 38

Mosconi 12 Classic Shotgun: reach level 43

Reinfeld 900S Marksman: reach level 53

Signature 403 Pistol: reach level 59

SG Compact 7 SMG: reach level 65

Sforza Bison Revolver: reach level 70

VF-7S AR: reach level 77

