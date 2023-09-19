Is Payday 3 cross-platform?

The PayDay series made a name for itself among the other contemporary co-op shooters of the time by putting players in the role of criminals attempting to pull off various heists. Each game in the series has upped the ante on more creative and fun places to burgle, break into, and extort for the titular payday. The latest entry, PayDay 3, offers plenty of new content as expected, but retains that core formula of teaming up with friends to coordinate the perfect job. However, it has been many years since the last entry so this will be the first exposure to the series for many players. With the game being available on all platforms, and even included at launch on Game Pass, you may want to stake out this article to learn if PayDay 3 supports cross-play.

Does Payday 3 have crossplay?

Yes, PayDay 3 fully supports crossplay between all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. When booting up the game for the first time you will be prompted on whether or not you want to enable cross-play, so simply accept it and you will be good to go. If you select to not enable it, you can always switch it back on in the settings menu.

You will also be required to create a Starbreeze account before playing, which also means that PayDay 3 fully supports cross-platform progression. In short, you can not only play with anyone on any system, but you are free to transfer your progress between platforms as well.

