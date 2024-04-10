Sony revealed the batch of video games that will come to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog over the next month. The headliners are three new day-one additions to the service, including the already-confirmed Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Dave the Diver as well as Animal Well.

Animal Well launches on May 9 and has caught Digital Trends’ eye for being an eerie Metroidvania that won’t hold players’ hands as they explore. It is also the first game that will be published by Bigmode, a fledgling publisher founded by YouTuber Videogamedunkey. PS Plus Premium and Extra’s game catalog had historically been less focused on games coming to the service on day one than has Xbox Game Pass, but that’s finally starting to shift. While Tales of Kenzera: Zau comes out on April 23 and Animal Well will be released on May 9, Dave the Diver and the following PS1, PS4, and PS5 games will come to PS Plus’ Game Catalog on April 16:

Construction Simulator

Deliver Us Mars

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Miasma Chronicles

Nour: Play With Your Food

Oddballers

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Stray Blade

The Crew 2

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire

MediEvil

All in all, this is shaping up to be a very good month for the PS Plus Game Catalog. Howeber, the following games will be leaving the service on April 15 ahead of this new group of titles:

Bassmaster Fishing

Chicken Police – Paint it Red!

Dangerous Golf

Everspace

Fighting EX Layer

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

R-Type Final 2

SoulCalibur VI

