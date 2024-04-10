 Skip to main content
Animal Well will be part of the PS Plus Game Catalog from day one

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for Animal Well
Bigmode

Sony revealed the batch of video games that will come to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog over the next month. The headliners are three new day-one additions to the service, including the already-confirmed Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Dave the Diver as well as Animal Well.

Animal Well launches on May 9 and has caught Digital Trends’ eye for being an eerie Metroidvania that won’t hold players’ hands as they explore. It is also the first game that will be published by Bigmode, a fledgling publisher founded by YouTuber Videogamedunkey. PS Plus Premium and Extra’s game catalog had historically been less focused on games coming to the service on day one than has Xbox Game Pass, but that’s finally starting to shift. While Tales of Kenzera: Zau comes out on April 23 and Animal Well will be released on May 9, Dave the Diver and the following PS1, PS4, and PS5 games will come to PS Plus’ Game Catalog on April 16:

  • Construction Simulator
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Lego Marvel’s Avengers
  • Miasma Chronicles
  • Nour: Play With Your Food
  • Oddballers
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Stray Blade
  • The Crew 2 
  • The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire
  • MediEvil
All in all, this is shaping up to be a very good month for the PS Plus Game Catalog. Howeber, the following games will be leaving the service on April 15 ahead of this new group of titles:

  • Bassmaster Fishing
  • Chicken Police – Paint it Red!
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Everspace
  • Fighting EX Layer
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • R-Type Final 2
  • SoulCalibur VI

