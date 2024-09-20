 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games you should try this weekend (September 20-22)

A card battle in The Plucky Squire.
Devolver Digital

Sony drops a big batch of new games into the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog around the midpoint of each month. The latest set of games for the subscription service dropped on September 18, and it was a fantastic group of titles. From games that launched right into the service on day one to ones getting PS5 ports right after an appearance in the critically acclaimed Astro Bot, there are plenty of awesome new games to choose from if you’re looking for something to play this weekend on PS Plus. If you need more help narrowing those choices down, I’d recommend these three games in particular.

The Plucky Squire

A character slashes a snake with a sword in The Plucky Squire.
Devolver Digital

The Plucky Squire is a new indie game from All Possible Futures, a studio led by former Pokémon artist James Turner. It’s a love letter to creatives, video games, and the art that inspires people. It plays around with genre a lot. It’ll be a top-down action game like The Legend of Zelda as you venture through a storybook before you’re forcing to jump out of the book and into the real world, where it becomes a 3D platformer. It’s a brisk 6-hour tribute to creativity that honors everything from The Legend of Zelda to Punch Out and Rhythm Heaven, so play through it this weekend if you can. The Plucky Squire is available through PS Plus Extra on PS5. It’s also available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Road 96

Zoe rests by a campfire in Road 96.
Ravenscourt

If you enjoy games that experiment with how storytelling can work within this medium, then you should check out Road 96. It’s a first-person narrative adventure game where you control teenagers trying to escape the authoritarian nation of Petria. On the way to the border, narrative events are presented in a procedurally generated order. They feature narrative choices that impact the broader story or can result in the death of that teenager. It’s a moving narrative experience that makes a lot of bold choices, and your playthrough is bound to not be quite like anyone else’s. The PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalog now includes the PS4 and PS5 versions of Road 96. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Mister Mosquito

PS Blog's key art for Mister Mosquito.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Mister Mosquito made a cameo in Astro Bot earlier this month and is the first of the VIP Bots to get their game on PS Plus in the wake of that release. If you’ve never heard of or played Mister Mosquito before, you’re in for a treat, as it is a thoroughly weird game. In it, you control the titular mosquito, who torments a Japanese family as he tries to suck their blood without being noticed. It’s the kind of odd, off-the-wall game from Japanese developers that we just don’t get much anymore, so it’s great to see it added to Sony’s subscription service. Mister Mosquito is available as part of PlayStation Plus Premium’s Classics Catalog or can be purchased on PS4 or PS5.

