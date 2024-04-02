 Skip to main content
PS Plus Extra subscribers can try two of the month’s biggest PS5 games for free

Both Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will launch for PlayStation 5 this month, and both will included in PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra’s Game Catalog from day one.

Dave the Diver will be the first to be added, as its PS5 port launches on April 16. Dave the Diver was a surprise hit when it was released for PC in 2023, standing out as a charming game where players go diving for the seafood they then serve in their sushi restaurant. While it was controversially nominated for best indie at The Game Awards despite being developed by Nexon studio Mintrocket, it’s still a fantastic game and well worth your time when it finally launches on PS5 in a couple of weeks.

Next is Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, an EA Originals game from Surgent Studios that will launch and come to the PS Plus Premium and Extra game catalog on April 23. It’s a Metroidvania made by a studio founded by Abubakar Salim, the voice actor of Basim in Assassin’s Creed Origins. It’s poised to be a heartfelt adventure about processing grief, as Salim made it in the wake of his father’s death. 2024 has been a great year for Metroidvanias, so it’s great that one of its biggest ones will be on PS Plus from day one.

Although new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the day they release is fairly common at this point, it’s much less common on PS5. Only the occasional indie, like Stray, Tchia, Sea of Stars, and Moving Out 2, has done so. Considering that Dave the Diver is backed by Nexon and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is published by EA, these are some big days one gets for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

If you don’t want to play these games on PlayStation, Dave the Diver is already available for PC and Nintendo Switch, and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will also launch for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 23.

