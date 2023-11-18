 Skip to main content
The ‘Indie’ label is losing its meaning, and that’s a big problem for gaming

Jesse Lennox
By

Indie” isn’t a new or unique term exclusive to gaming. Music and film in particular have had decades of independent productions that occasionally break through into mainstream success. Indie games have, of course, been around since the advent of the medium itself, but only really came to prominence to the wider public in the late 2000s and early 2010s when digital distribution started becoming a major player. Just like in music and film, indie games drew attention based on that label which implied to the audience that what they were looking at was the work of a small, passionate team not beholden to the same corporate mandates as traditional games. What they lacked in budget and scope, they made up for in heart and fresh ideas.

In 2023, that term is losing its meaning. Indie is quickly becoming a loose word used to describe a type of game rather than the actual environment in which it was made — something that’s fueling a controversy at this year’s Game Awards. With ‘indie’ being tossed around more loosely by players and gaming institutions alike, we’re starting to lose what made the word meaningful in the first place: it helped provide a spotlight for games made by passionate teams without the means or money to get mainstream attention.

Fishing for attention

This indie debate picked up a lot of attention this week due to the recently released nominations for The Game Awards. Specifically, debates arose after Dave the Diver was nominated for Best Indie. Dave the Diver was developed by Mintrocket, which is owned entirely by Nexon, a multibillion-dollar South Korean publisher. That’s hardly what one thinks of when they hear the term “indie,” but it was an easy mistake to make on its surface. The creative, small-scale game features a pixel art style that’s usually reserved for indies these days and is an experimental genre mash-up we expect from games like Slay the Spire.

Dave on his boat looking at the water under a full moon.
Mintrocket

However good Dave the Diver is — and it is a great game — that doesn’t change the fact that it isn’t accurate to call it an indie. There is no definition of the term that applies to it unless we’re just using the word to describe a certain aesthetic. Going simply on vibes is inaccurate in its own right, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is technically an indie project despite being a massive 100-hour RPG that’s as polished as any major studio-backed production.

Some may argue that this is a pedantic debate. After all, Dave the Diver isn’t a Zelda-sized project and it wouldn’t have a shot at competing at The Game Awards outside of indie categories. But the misuse of the label can hurt games that actually do rely on that indie spotlight. When a game that is categorically not an indie gets a nomination like this, that’s one less opportunity for a truly independent project to get mainstream attention.

It’s not just a problem specific to the Game Awards. The misuse of the label can box small studios out of important discovery moments. Being shown off at a Nintendo Direct, ID@Xbox, or PlayStation showcase can provide important exposure that a small team could never dream of capturing on its own. Teams owned by huge publishers with marketing money to burn shouldn’t be taking that spotlight away from those who need it.

How we label genres and categorize games as a whole can be arbitrary (debates like “roguelike vs. roguelite” will make your head spin), but the indie label serves a specific purpose. Used right, it allows for unique titles to break out to the masses in a highly competitive market that favors big studio productions. When the industry starts throwing the term around and any game can be considered independent so long as it has pixel art, that value gets sucked away. It’s not a purist plea to use language the way it was intended, but a genuine concern for the health of the gaming industry. The more we misuse the word indie, the more harm it may cause the very developers whose one chance to find success often depends on the word.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to respec in Persona 5 Tactica
Joker with burning eye in Persona 5 Tactica

We've had a dancing game and musou spinoff, but now the Persona 5 cast has entered the realm of tactics with Persona 5 Tactica. The translation feels obvious when you think about it, but naturally, there have to be some changes to make it fit. For fans of the original JRPG, experimenting with the new combat system will take a little getting used to, especially relearning what skills are best. This game is quite friendly to those who are not as well-versed in the genre and allows you to try out your build and completely rework it if you need to. If you've invested your GP in some skills you're unhappy with, here's how you can respec in Persona 5 Tactica.
How to respec in Persona 5 Tactica

Each character has their own skill tree that you can invest your GP into for buffs and skills. The way you invest early on can make the first few hours either much more difficult or a smoother experience. If you're feeling some buyer's remorse, respecing any character is not only easy, but can be done as many times as you like at no cost.

Read more
The best Mario games of all time, ranked
Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo’s Super Mario series is so monumental to the medium of video games that you might even think of the mustachioed plumber when you hear “video games” mentioned at all. From his earliest days when he battled Donkey Kong as “Jumpman.” to his latest adventures on the Nintendo Switch, to his latest movie appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mario has consistently been one of the greatest characters in video games. He’s such an iconic character that countless video games have had him as the star, and here we have ranked them.

For our list, we had two main criteria. First, the games have to be platformers -- either 2D or 3D. This eliminates Mario sports games, the Mario Kart series, role-playing games, and all the Mario Parties. Secondly, the games have to have Mario himself as the lead character. This eliminated Super Mario Land 3 and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. In the end, we were left with 22 games. None of them are bad, but we did have to name a loser. We also chose to omit The Lost Levels and instead considered Super Mario Bros. 2 as the definitive second game in the series.

Read more
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Rocksteady made a name for itself as one of the first teams to make a universally acclaimed superhero game with Batman: Arkham Asylum. It followed that success with two sequels, the even more beloved Batman: Arkham City and the divisive, though still fantastic Batman: Arkham Knight. Fans were left waiting to hear what this studio would tackle next. Most assumed it would be another DC property, since it is owned by Warner Bros. Games, and those suspicions turned out to be right on the money, though with a property not many would have predicted.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was given a formal announcement as the newest project from Rocksteady at the DC FanDome event in 2020. At the time, outside of the graphic novels, of course, we only had the one flop of a film based on this antihero group, so many fans were hesitant to see Rocksteady tackle this property. Now that we've gotten a few trailers and footage of gameplay, however, it has become clear that Rocksteady hasn't lost its touch. We took on this suicide mission for you and made off with all the details you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Release date

Read more