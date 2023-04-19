Nintendo just hosted an Indie World showcase and previewed some exciting indie games like Rift of the Necrodancer, Blasphemous 2, and Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. While the Nintendo Switch has always been a first-party, AAA-title machine, it’s also become an indie powerhouse over the years and is home to some of the best small games on the market. To celebrate its stream, Nintendo just launched a weeklong sale on some of its top indie titles, including all-time greats like Celeste and Hades.

The sale kicked off on April 19 and runs until April 26 at midnight PT. While you have a good week to browse, here are seven excellent deals that you’ll want to take advantage of before time’s up.

Celeste — $5 (75% off)



Celeste is hands down one of the best 2D platformers of all time (if not one of the best video games of all time), and it’s an absolute steal at $5. The game’s protagonist, Madeline, has come to Celeste Mountain to discover herself, and over the course of 10 or so hours, she’s put to the test. Rendered in SNES-reminiscent visuals, Celeste‘s gameplay solely revolves around jumping. Aided by expertly designed set pieces, the task is both challenging and immensely rewarding. Madeline’s journey is emotional and revealing, and this is one of the few games that accurately and unabashedly depicts mental illness.

$4.99 from Nintendo

Hades — $12.49 (50% off)

While Hades didn’t end up taking home the Game Awards’ Game of the Year title in 2020 (the honor belonged to The Last of Us Part II), it was one of our personal favorites that year and has only grown on us since then.

Hades is a roguelike action game that sends players to the underworld. In it, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, with the goal of escaping the underworld while developing relationships with other characters. Roguelikes are often criticized for punishing players after a run ends, causing them to lose much of their progress. While Hades does start you at the beginning after each run, you always unlock new abilities or dialogue options with other characters, making death feel less punishing.

Now is a great time to make sure you experience this indie all-star because Hades 2 is already in development.

$12.49 from Nintendo

Hollow Knight — $7.50 (50% off)

Much to the dismay of longtime fans, we didn’t get a new trailer or any new information about Hollow Knight: Silksong at Nintendo’s recent Indie World showcase. If you were confused about why viewers were spamming the live stream’s chat with Hollow Knight references, this steep discount is a good opportunity for you to find out what the series is all about.

The 2D Metroidvania-style game starring an insect knight with a needle for a sword masterfully weaves exploration and combat to deliver one of the most engrossing experiences in a crowded genre. The spacious map has numerous distinct biomes with various themes, dangers, and enemies to slay. Where Hollow Knight truly excels is in its sense of wonder. Every time you stumble upon a new area, it feels as if you are the first person to discover it.

$7.50 from Nintendo

Spiritfarer – $7.49 (75% off)

An emotional journey that’s centered on the taboo topic of death, Spiritfarer is a wonderful management sim where you’ll help ferry spirits into the afterlife. The hand-drawn graphics keep everything lighthearted, and the unique story is among the best available on the Switch. Gameplay is open-ended, letting you farm, fish, mine, craft, and explore the world as you see fit. Throughout the 30-hour adventure, you’ll encounter dozens of memorable characters that will stick with you long after the credits roll — along with a story that is sure to tug on your heartstrings. Spiritfarer includes a local co-op mode, allowing a second player to join in on the action as Daffodil the cat. How can you say no to that?

$7.49 from Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge — $20 (20% off)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a retro beat-’em-up game that’s way more fun than it should be in the year 2023. A master class in old-school co-op gaming, Shredder’s Revenge takes everything that was great about classic arcade fighters and adds modern mechanics for a simple, but stellar brawler. It throws players into the world of the Heroes in a Half Shell and gives them full reign to pummel every Foot Ninja and enemy in the way. Every mode in the game supports up to six players, so this is one of the best indie multiplayer games out there right now.

$19.99 from Nintendo

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course — $19.70 (27% off)

What can we say about Cuphead that hasn’t been said already? The original game was met with rave reviews in 2017, gaining high marks for its 1930s cartoon art style, challenging gameplay, and unique co-op action. StudioMDHR followed up on the award-winning title with some killer DLC content in The Delicious Last Course just last year. If you still haven’t given this game a shot, you can snag the main game and DLC right now in a really cheap bundle.

Slay the Spire — $10 (-50% off)

Even if you don’t normally like card battlers, Slay the Spire might hook you.

Slay the Spire sees players work through a series of battles across three acts. Your deck is your weapon in this turn-based, single-player RPG. At first, success seems impossible. But the more runs you try, the more cards you’ll have in your pool at the start of the next. What makes Slay the Spire so addictive is how all of its moving parts come together. You have your deck, but you also have potions with stat buffs and relics that permanently alter your hero for that run. With multiple heroes to play as and an endless number of possibilities for each run, Slay the Spire gets better and better the more you play.

$9.99 from Nintendo

