Grab these 7 great Switch games during Nintendo’s April Indie Sale

Sam Hill
By

Nintendo just hosted an Indie World showcase and previewed some exciting indie games like Rift of the Necrodancer, Blasphemous 2, and Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. While the Nintendo Switch has always been a first-party, AAA-title machine, it’s also become an indie powerhouse over the years and is home to some of the best small games on the market. To celebrate its stream, Nintendo just launched a weeklong sale on some of its top indie titles, including all-time greats like Celeste and Hades.

The sale kicked off on April 19 and runs until April 26 at midnight PT. While you have a good week to browse, here are seven excellent deals that you’ll want to take advantage of before time’s up.

Celeste — $5 (75% off)

Celeste

Celeste is hands down one of the best 2D platformers of all time (if not one of the best video games of all time), and it’s an absolute steal at $5. The game’s protagonist, Madeline, has come to Celeste Mountain to discover herself, and over the course of 10 or so hours, she’s put to the test. Rendered in SNES-reminiscent visuals, Celeste‘s gameplay solely revolves around jumping. Aided by expertly designed set pieces, the task is both challenging and immensely rewarding. Madeline’s journey is emotional and revealing, and this is one of the few games that accurately and unabashedly depicts mental illness.

$4.99 from Nintendo

Hades  $12.49 (50% off)

Stygian Blade

While Hades didn’t end up taking home the Game Awards’ Game of the Year title in 2020 (the honor belonged to The Last of Us Part II), it was one of our personal favorites that year and has only grown on us since then.

Hades is a roguelike action game that sends players to the underworld. In it, you play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, with the goal of escaping the underworld while developing relationships with other characters. Roguelikes are often criticized for punishing players after a run ends, causing them to lose much of their progress. While Hades does start you at the beginning after each run, you always unlock new abilities or dialogue options with other characters, making death feel less punishing.

Now is a great time to make sure you experience this indie all-star because Hades 2 is already in development.

$12.49 from Nintendo

Hollow Knight — $7.50 (50% off)

Hollow Knight Silksong Gameplay

Much to the dismay of longtime fans, we didn’t get a new trailer or any new information about Hollow Knight: Silksong at Nintendo’s recent Indie World showcase. If you were confused about why viewers were spamming the live stream’s chat with Hollow Knight references, this steep discount is a good opportunity for you to find out what the series is all about.

The 2D Metroidvania-style game starring an insect knight with a needle for a sword masterfully weaves exploration and combat to deliver one of the most engrossing experiences in a crowded genre. The spacious map has numerous distinct biomes with various themes, dangers, and enemies to slay. Where Hollow Knight truly excels is in its sense of wonder. Every time you stumble upon a new area, it feels as if you are the first person to discover it.

$7.50 from Nintendo

Spiritfarer – $7.49 (75% off)

An emotional journey that’s centered on the taboo topic of death, Spiritfarer is a wonderful management sim where you’ll help ferry spirits into the afterlife. The hand-drawn graphics keep everything lighthearted, and the unique story is among the best available on the Switch. Gameplay is open-ended, letting you farm, fish, mine, craft, and explore the world as you see fit. Throughout the 30-hour adventure, you’ll encounter dozens of memorable characters that will stick with you long after the credits roll — along with a story that is sure to tug on your heartstrings. Spiritfarer includes a local co-op mode, allowing a second player to join in on the action as Daffodil the cat. How can you say no to that?

$7.49 from Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge — $20 (20% off)

Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Casey Jones, Splinter, and Raphael fighting foot ninjas.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a retro beat-’em-up game that’s way more fun than it should be in the year 2023. A master class in old-school co-op gaming, Shredder’s Revenge takes everything that was great about classic arcade fighters and adds modern mechanics for a simple, but stellar brawler. It throws players into the world of the Heroes in a Half Shell and gives them full reign to pummel every Foot Ninja and enemy in the way. Every mode in the game supports up to six players, so this is one of the best indie multiplayer games out there right now.

$19.99 from Nintendo

Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course — $19.70 (27% off)

What can we say about Cuphead that hasn’t been said already? The original game was met with rave reviews in 2017, gaining high marks for its 1930s cartoon art style, challenging gameplay, and unique co-op action. StudioMDHR followed up on the award-winning title with some killer DLC content in The Delicious Last Course just last year. If you still haven’t given this game a shot, you can snag the main game and DLC right now in a really cheap bundle.

$19.70 from Nintendo

Slay the Spire — $10 (-50% off)

Slay the Spire's hero looks up at the Spire.

Even if you don’t normally like card battlers, Slay the Spire might hook you.

Slay the Spire sees players work through a series of battles across three acts. Your deck is your weapon in this turn-based, single-player RPG. At first, success seems impossible. But the more runs you try, the more cards you’ll have in your pool at the start of the next. What makes Slay the Spire so addictive is how all of its moving parts come together. You have your deck, but you also have potions with stat buffs and relics that permanently alter your hero for that run. With multiple heroes to play as and an endless number of possibilities for each run, Slay the Spire gets better and better the more you play.

$9.99 from Nintendo

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor

Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has freelanced for publications like Outside Magazine, Serious Eats, the Outline, Boston Magazine, and more. Follow @samahill on Twitter for guides and terrible Rocket League clips.

How to connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV

The Nintendo Switch has quickly become a household item. The system works as both a handheld device and a TV console, making it both versatile and convenient for players to use. Although using the Switch in its handheld form is awesome, the reality is that the graphics on a TV can enhance the experience of any Switch player. For those of us that struggle to put systems together, there is hope. Fortunately for us, the Switch is actually pretty easy to hook up to any TV, so long as it has an HDMI slot. Here's how.
Setting up the Nintendo Switch

For those who are new to the system, every purchase of the Nintendo Switch not only includes the Switch itself but also a Switch dock. This dock will be key in putting your system together for the TV. The first thing you're going to want to do is take out the dock and all the cords. Make sure that you have the dock, an HDMI cord, and a power cord for the system. If all three are present, you're good to start!

Read more
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more
Grab these Nintendo 3DS games before the eShop closes
wii u 3ds exclusive nintendo games eshop closure ever oasis

While the Nintendo 3DS had a rocky launch, the handheld system recovered gracefully and ended up having one of the best game lineups of any Nintendo system. Many of these 3DS games, like Super Mario 3D Land and Fire Emblem Awakening, were very popular and well-known. Still, the 3DS had a lot of fantastic games that not as many people know about and threaten to be lost to time when the eShop closes down.
The 3DS eShop will shut down soon, preventing people from purchasing new games. As such, we've been reflecting on the system's vast library and all of the fantastic games that 3DS owners will no longer be able to buy digitally. From games that we think will skyrocket even further in price after the store shuts down to some enjoyable hidden gems that didn't get the attention they deserve, you might want to snag these 3DS games before you can't anymore after March 27. 
Ever Oasis

Grezzo is one of Nintendo's most underrated developers. It's delivered top-notch The Legend of Zelda remakes like Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, and Link's Awakening. So what if I told you that it used that experience to make an original IP for 3DS that's one of the best-looking and expansive games on the system? Ever Oasis, a 2017 3DS game, follows a young kid as they help a water spirit named Esna build an oasis and try to save their brother from Chaos.
The result is a mix of 3D The Legend of Zelda and city management games. Players can venture out into surprisingly large open worlds and dungeons to restock and grow the number of "bloom booths." This mix of open-world exploration, dungeon crawling, and oasis-building will keep players engaged for dozens of hours, and it also stands as one of the deepest and best-looking action-adventure games on the platform. 
Ever Oasis didn't get much attention when it launched because the Nintendo Switch had been released a couple of months earlier. Still, it stands as one of the 3DS' best games, so it's a shame that more people don't know about it. It risks being forgotten forever now the 3DS eShop is closing down, so check it out before the closure; it will surpass your expectations. 
Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Read more