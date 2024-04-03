 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this great sci-fi RPG while it’s free on the Epic Games Store

Tomas Franzese
By
Parvati fights in The Outer Worlds.
Private Division

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will be one of the next free games offered on the Epic Games Store, and that’s a can’t-miss freebie for fans of RPGs or sci-fi.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the complete version of a 2019 RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Although it was much smaller in scale than some AAA RPGs like Starfield, that more limited scope allows The Outer Worlds to emphasize player choice in gameplay and narrative. This is one of those RPGs where you can kill pretty much any NPC walking around, even ones important to the ongoing story, and see how the results play out. The Outer Worlds has tons of replay value for that reason alone.

And while the gunplay and combat aren’t as slick as some contemporary RPGs, The Outer Worlds’ designers had fun creating some of the weapons, making things like a shrink ray. Toss in its satirical, pulpy setting and aesthetic, and The Outer Worlds is an RPG I still enjoy playing over four-and-a-half years from launch. As such, it’s definitely worth picking up for free while we wait for its sequel.

Epic Games tries to draw people to its storefront by offering high-profile games for free on its service. Games given away previously this year include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve. The Outer Worlds is simply the latest game to get this treatment on the Epic Games Store, and more will be given away for free after it.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will be free on the Epic Games Store between April 4 and April 11, alongside Eidos Montreal’s Thief. If you want to play it elsewhere, the game is also part of the game catalogs for both PlayStation Plus Extra on PS4 and PS5 and Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

