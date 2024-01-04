 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A highly underrated superhero game is free on Epic Game Store

Tomas Franzese
By
Lady Hellbender speaks to Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
Eidos Montreal

If you beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the holidays, there’s another fantastic Marvel video game you should pick up for free on the Epic Game Store. As the final game given away for free as part of a holiday event, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available free of charge on the Epic Games Store between today and January 11.

Eidos Montreal and Square Enix released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in October 2021. While it might seem like the game is riding the coattails of the successful movie series based on these characters, it tells a deeply personal and captivating story about found family and fatherhood. Although you’ll recognize the struggles of characters like Gamora and Drax if you’ve watched James Gunn’s films, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy reinterprets all these characters in creative ways, telling an intimate and interactive story in a way only a video game can. On top of that, it’s also an enjoyable action game where players control Star-Lord but can call on the other Guardians for help.

Recommended Videos

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took those who played it by surprise upon its release, so the game garnered good reviews and a positive reputation for its story. Sadly, it did not meet Square Enix’s sales expectations, perhaps due to the negative reputation of Marvel’s Avengers, the failed live service comic book video game the company had published a year prior. Within a year of the game’s release, Eidos Montreal was sold to Embracer Group alongside Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal, as were the rights to this game. Embracer Group had a rough 2023, but Eidos Montreal is still around and working on an unannounced game.

Related

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until 10 a.m. PT on January 11. If you enjoy superhero video games, don’t miss out on this one, which has gone under the radar compared to the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Which skills should you unlock first?
Star-Lord and the crew in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy breathes a breath of simplistic air into leveling up and unlocking skills. Players won't have to rely on hours of grinding to earn skill points, nor will they have to hunt down overly-specific crafting materials to unlock perks and upgrades. Usable unlocks break down into Guardian skills and Star-Lord upgrades/perks. So, what are the best skills and perks to unlock first in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Life is Strange games and Guardians of the Galaxy coming to the Switch
The best PS5 games for 2021
Guardians of the Galaxy's full soundtrack is an '80s meme dream

Read more
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Beginner tips and tricks
Star-Lord and the crew in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Square Enix's second attempt at a Marvel-themed action/RPG quelled the anxious nerves of Marvel fans hoping for anything better than 2020's Avengers game. Guardians of the Galaxy simplified combat, giving fans an entertaining cast of characters to command. The Guardians remain true to their film and comic book personalities with quirky dialogue and combat skills to match. Here are the best beginner tips and tricks for Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy nails the superhero team dynamic
Guardians of the Galaxy's full soundtrack is an '80s meme dream
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Everything we know so far

Read more
Everything we know about the Guardians of the Galaxy game
Guardians of the Galaxy video game poster.

Guardians of the Galaxy is the next installment in the MGU (Marvel Gaming Universe). Recent history has not been too kind to Marvel games as Marvel's: Avengers never achieved the kind of player base developers had hoped. Now, Square Enix hopes to right the star-ship with Guardians of the Galaxy. With a full reveal trailer, gameplay trailer, and inside scoop available, Guardians looks like a Marvel game fans can get excited for. Releasing October 26, 2021, here's everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Everything we know so far
Everything we know about Marvel's Wolverine

Read more