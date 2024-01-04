A highly underrated superhero game is free on Epic Game Store

If you beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the holidays, there’s another fantastic Marvel video game you should pick up for free on the Epic Game Store. As the final game given away for free as part of a holiday event, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available free of charge on the Epic Games Store between today and January 11.

Eidos Montreal and Square Enix released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in October 2021. While it might seem like the game is riding the coattails of the successful movie series based on these characters, it tells a deeply personal and captivating story about found family and fatherhood. Although you’ll recognize the struggles of characters like Gamora and Drax if you’ve watched James Gunn’s films, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy reinterprets all these characters in creative ways, telling an intimate and interactive story in a way only a video game can. On top of that, it’s also an enjoyable action game where players control Star-Lord but can call on the other Guardians for help.

Recommended Videos

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took those who played it by surprise upon its release, so the game garnered good reviews and a positive reputation for its story. Sadly, it did not meet Square Enix’s sales expectations, perhaps due to the negative reputation of Marvel’s Avengers, the failed live service comic book video game the company had published a year prior. Within a year of the game’s release, Eidos Montreal was sold to Embracer Group alongside Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal, as were the rights to this game. Embracer Group had a rough 2023, but Eidos Montreal is still around and working on an unannounced game.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until 10 a.m. PT on January 11. If you enjoy superhero video games, don’t miss out on this one, which has gone under the radar compared to the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Editors' Recommendations