 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Square Enix is releasing a free AI-driven mystery game next week

Tomas Franzese
By

As tools like ChatGPT become more powerful and popular in the mainstream, the potential of an advanced AI in a video game that can naturally understand and respond to player instructions has emerged. Now, Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix is testing the waters of this technology with a new, free game launching on Steam next week called Square Enix AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case.

Releasing on April 24, this tech preview is based on Enix’s 1983 murder mystery adventure game The Portopia Serial Murder Case. It recreates that game, replacing the restrictive noun- and verb-based commands of the original with an AI partner that players can speak to. Using natural language processing and understanding, that partner will take the player’s commands and respond accordingly.

Related Videos

This version of The Portopia Serial Murder Case has the potential to feel less restrictive than the original, as it may understand what the player wants to do even if they don’t type in the exact command from the original verbatim. This AI tech preview even supports automatic speech recognition, so players can speak to the AI rather than typing commands if they want. 

One thing it doesn’t have is natural language generation to reply to questions that it doesn’t have a prewritten response for. Square Enix explains on the game’s website that Square Enix AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case originally did feature this technology, but the developers in its AI Division decided not to include it at release “because there remains a risk of the AI generating unethical replies.” However, Square Enix says it might reintroduce this feature to the tech preview “as soon as our research succeeds in creating an environment in which players can enjoy the experience with peace of mind.”

Don’t expect your AI partner to defy your instructions and tell you that it wants to be human. Still, this is definitely one of the most intriguing uses of advanced language-based AI in a video game yet. Square Enix AI Tech Preview: The Portopia Serial Murder Case will be free to play on April 24 via Steam.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer

Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting developments within the video game industry. A graduate of Old Dominion University, Tomas joined Digital Trends in 2022. Before that, he was a Video Game News Writer at Inverse and News Editor at DualShockers, where he supervised and edited the website’s news coverage.

Pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor & get 15% off other Star Wars games
Cal holding his lightsaber with BD-1 on his shoulder.

If you can't wait to continue your adventures with Cal Kestis later this month, we have some advice that might tide you over. The new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game launches on April 28. If you pre-order the PC version through CDKeys, you get two awesome benefits. The first is that the game is $21 off, making it $49 instead of $70. The second is that, as a pre-order bonus, you'll get 15% off any other Star Wars game on the site. Battlefront, Lego Star Wars, Knights of the Old Republic, you name it!

Why you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the hit Jedi: Fallen Order game that came out in 2019. That game saw the Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis rediscover his force powers and defeat one of Darth Vader's Inquisitors, the Second Sister. The game used a similar gameplay style and progression system as Dark Souls, and was often called a mix between that game and a Metroidvania. The upcoming sequel looks to continue that trend, adding some bigger open world sections and tons of new combat modes. From our reviewer's sneak peek Jedi: Survivor preview, it seems like the game has expanded wildly. A single planet is less of a long, twisting path with a few branches, and more like a true open world with tons of secrets stashed about.

Read more
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
A quidditch player with the Golden Snitch.

For as fun as Hogwarts Legacy was, there was one major feature of the wizarding world that was noticeably absent from the game. Despite featuring the ability to fly on broomsticks, and even soar through a Quidditch arena, you couldn't actually play this magical game. That's where Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a brand new game, comes in. Very little has been shared about the game since its announcement, however, there are a few details worth going over before mounting up and trying to catch that elusive Golden Snitch! Here's everything we know about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.
Release window

There's no release window for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, however, it might be somewhat soon since registration is underway for upcoming playtests.

Read more
All confirmed characters in Crash Team Rumble
Other players attack Crash Bandicoot in Crash Team Rumble.

Crash Bandicoot is back with friends in Crash Team Rumble, a 4v4 online multiplayer game that pits classic Crash characters against each other in a surprisingly action-packed fruit-gathering race. The spinoff baffled fans when it was revealed at The Game Awards 2022, but the hype around the title has only gone up in the past few months.

A fun, chaotic blend of MOBAs, sports titles, party games, and, of course, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Team Rumble could end up being one of the most fun multiplayer titles of the year.  It may not be Crash Bandicoot 5, but it might just be the smartest use of the IP since its early PlayStation days.

Read more