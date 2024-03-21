The second half of Invincible season 2 is airing weekly on Amazon Prime right now, and one of the new free games on the Epic Games Store perfectly complements it. Between now and March 28, you can get Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free on the Epic Game Store.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve was released last November and is a visual novel RPG hybrid following the titular superhero. Drawing from both the comics and TV show, it tells her coming-of-age story, interspersing a lot of story-changing player choices and turn-based RPG battles along the way. Invincible is an IP ripe for video game adaptation, yet very few titles based on it exist. Considering that this is one of the only Invincible games made available on PC and that you snag it for free just for having an Epic account, it’s well worth picking up.

To redeem Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free, all you need to do is install the Epic Games Store and launcher on your PC and head to the Free Games section. There, you’ll be able to redeem both of this week’s free games, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Call of the Wild: The Angler.

If you want to snag either of these games for no additional charge, you’ll need to process your purchase of them before 11 a.m. ET on March 28. If you don’t mind spending money on it, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve retails for just $10 on Steam as well. Invincible season 2 is getting new episodes every Thursday on Amazon Prime.

