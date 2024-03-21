 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Watching Invincible Season 2? Pick up this free game on the Epic Game Store

Tomas Franzese
By
Atom Eve flies in Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.
Skybound Games

The second half of Invincible season 2 is airing weekly on Amazon Prime right now, and one of the new free games on the Epic Games Store perfectly complements it. Between now and March 28, you can get Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free on the Epic Game Store.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve was released last November and is a visual novel RPG hybrid following the titular superhero. Drawing from both the comics and TV show, it tells her coming-of-age story, interspersing a lot of story-changing player choices and turn-based RPG battles along the way. Invincible is an IP ripe for video game adaptation, yet very few titles based on it exist. Considering that this is one of the only Invincible games made available on PC and that you snag it for free just for having an Epic account, it’s well worth picking up.

Recommended Videos

To redeem Invincible Presents: Atom Eve for free, all you need to do is install the Epic Games Store and launcher on your PC and head to the Free Games section. There, you’ll be able to redeem both of this week’s free games, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Related

If you want to snag either of these games for no additional charge, you’ll need to process your purchase of them before 11 a.m. ET on March 28. If you don’t mind spending money on it, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve retails for just $10 on Steam as well. Invincible season 2 is getting new episodes every Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mods
Three shiny Pokémon by a picnic.

While it had quite a few bugs at launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is in a much better place in 2024. It's not perfect, but many of the technical wrinkles have been ironed out -- making it one of the best Pokémon games you can play today. However, if you've already invested hundreds of hours into the game, you may not have much left to explore.

That's where mods come into play.

Read more
How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lando and R2D2 stand by a Bantha in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the biggest Lego games ever made. Along with giving you access to hundreds of playable characters, you'll get to work your way through key moments from across the nine Skywalker saga films — each brought to life with a new dose of Lego-inspired humor. It'll take dozens of hours to unlock everything it has to offer, and there's no denying the journey is much more enjoyable with a friend.

Read more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is out to eliminate mobile gaming’s stigma
Gameplay from Call of Duty: Warzone mobile

Activision may be under new ownership at Xbox, but that’s not slowing down its flagship series. After a few years in development, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally launching worldwide under the Microsoft banner. It’s a major moment for the shooter series that’s endured multiple industry changes over its long lineage. The new mobile game is the latest evolution for Call of Duty, bringing a high-quality battle royale experience to phones.

The importance of that evolution isn’t lost on Chris Plummer, the co-head of mobile at Activision. In an interview with Digital Trends ahead of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s launch, Plummer painted a picture of how much has changed in the game industry since Call of Duty Mobile launched in 2019. An industry-shifting war between Epic Games and Apple, an enormous acquisition that’s turned Xbox into a mobile king, and a gradual shift in the general attitude towards mobile games -- all of that has led to this moment. Plummer believes that the old days of players bemoaning cash-grab mobile games are coming to an end. The industry just needed its killer app; he believes Warzone Mobile could be that game.

Read more