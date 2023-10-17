 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve feels like a playable comic book

Tomas Franzese
By

Robert Kirkman’s Invincible universe has long been primed for the video game treatment, but we’re now just starting to see some Invincible games pop up ahead of the TV show adaptation’s second season on Amazon Prime Video. The first of them to come to PC is Invincible Presents: Atom Eve, a visual novel RPG about the Invincible character who can reshape atoms to her will.

There’s no shortage of superhero games nowadays; Hellboy and Spider-Man are getting new games this week. Still, fans of Invincible will want to keep an eye on this game as it essentially lets people play the comic book, making critical decisions for Atom Eve early on in her superhero career.

Recommended Videos

Bringing the comic book to life

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is a straightforward visual novel with turn-based RPG fights. As Atom Eve goes about her day-to-day dual life as a superhero and high school senior looking at college, I had to make important choices and dictate what she’d say in conversations. The two chapters of the game I played were set in the early days of Invincible; in fact, Mark’s first appearance as Invincible (the superhero) is a central narrative element in these episodes.

While the series bears Invincible’s name, this game is squarely focused on Atom Eve and her relationships, which I appreciate. These preview build’s chapters had her balancing pressure from her parents and teachers and her relationship with fellow hero Rex Splode with her superhero duties as she took on the Mauler Twins and showed Invincible the superhero ropes.

Atom Eve and Invincible speak in Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.
Skybound Games

This led to some key choices with consequences; namely, Rex got very mad at Atom Eve because I had let her invite Mark on a mission without consulting Rex. Although I knew most of the major plot beats as someone who had read the comic and watched the TV show, actively participating in and influencing them made me view these moments from a different, more intimate way. It’s a perspective I haven’t really analyzed before, considering it’s something uniquely suited to video games.

Atom Eve is one of my favorite characters in the comic, so seeing the spotlight placed on her over Mark makes the game even more exciting for me. Invincible Presents: Atom Eve isn’t all visual novel talking, though; sometimes, she gets into fights. And when she does, the game transforms into a turn-based RPG. In battles, Atom Eve has a certain amount of energy to spend each turn of a fight. I had to choose whether to use this to make shields, use attacks that could debuff enemies, or do a ranged or melee attack. While I found all the fights pretty easy, there is some strategy to appropriately spending energy.

The best formula I found was having Atom Eve set up a shield to block damage and then whittling away at the enemies’ health bars with whatever energy I had left. This got me through most fights pretty unscathed, so I hope the difficulty scaling and later skill tree abilities make Invincible Presents: Atom Eve a bit more challenging upon its release.

Atom Eve fights one of the Mauler Twins in Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.
Skybound Games

Even if it isn’t, it’s clear that Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is shaping up to be a very narrative-focused experience. This presentation puts a lot of pressure on the art to deliver, and thankfully, it does. It looks as slick and beautiful as the comic book and TV show, doing a delicate balancing act between the two with its narrative and presentation.

The deeper focus on Atom Eve and even some scenes in the game are more similar to what was in the comic than the TV show. That said, the art style and character design are more in line with what fans of the TV show would expect. Whether you’re a fan of the comic, TV show, or both, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve looks like it will provide a neat look into the early days of Atom Eve.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is in development for PC.

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Wonder no more: the new voice of Mario has revealed himself
Wiggly pipe in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Genshin Impact voice actor Kevin Afghani revealed himself as the new voice for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Earlier this year, we learned that longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet would be taking a step back from the role and become a Mario Ambassador. At the time, Nintendo said that it would not reveal the voice actor before the game's launch; instead, it encouraged people to check out the game's credits when it dropped. That hasn't stopped people from speculating, though. Many thought it would be frequent Iron Man voice actor Mick Wingert, but Wingert denied that was true. Now, Kevin Afghani has revealed himself as the new voice of Mario and Luigi one week before the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
"Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder," Afghani wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!" Afghani is best-known as the voice of Arnold in Genshin Impact. This is certainly the most notable game role Afghani has had yet though, and he may be the new name that we associate with the Mario Bros. for years to come.
https://twitter.com/KevinAfghani/status/1712900880218181648
IGN corroborated Afghan's claim, and we've also reached out to Nintendo to confirm that Afghani is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We will update this article when we get a response. Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 20.

Read more
The best rings in Lords of the Fallen
The Lords of the Fallen trailer.

Magical rings are nothing new to fantasy or games, and Lords of the Fallen makes good use of these little pieces of jewelry. Unlike armor or weapons, rings are an accessory that gives you passive bonuses as long as you're wearing them. While not as immediately noticeable as other gear can be, some of these rings are quite strong and can do a lot to improve your build and playstyle. Some give straight attribute buffs, while others have more conditional effects, but with dozens to pick from and find, you'll be spoiled for choice. No matter what build you're going for, these are the best rings to bling out your character within Lords of the Fallen.
Best rings

There are well over 50 rings in Lords of the Fallen, and despite your character having 10 fingers, or at least 8 if you don't count thumbs, to wear them on, you have to choose only two at a time. Rings can be found either in chests or by beating special enemies or bosses.
Ring of Nourishment
Health is your most valuable resource in Lords of the Fallen, as is the case with all Soulslikes. You have limited healing options normally, so getting through a tough or new area can wear your character down over time as you run out of healing. The Ring of Nourishment can't replace your default healing but is a great supplement to keep you going and save a few charges. Each enemy you kill while wearing this ring will restore a bit of your health. If you play carefully and smartly, you can use it to completely undo some mistakes. This ring won't do you much good in boss fights, though.
Ring of Gnawing
For the more spell-focused builds, mana is always tough to manage. Unlike stamina, which will automatically replenish itself over time, but require you to rest at a checkpoint or use a consumable item. If you have the Ring of Gnawing, you can get a bit of mana back every time you hit an enemy with a normal attack. This is ideal for builds that spec in both strength or agility and a magic focus since you can swap back and forth as you regain and spend your mana.
Ring of Duty
This is a somewhat boring pick, but if you're a more traditional build focused on hitting things hard and fast, then the Ring of Duty is an easy one to slap on. This simply buffs both your VIT and END attributes to make you that much harder to kill.
Queen Verena II's Ring
If the Ring of Nourishment is a bit too risky for you, you can always fall back on the Queen of Verena II's Ring. This is a simple HP regen ring that slowly ticks up your health over time. If you are patient enough, you can take a break after each encounter to get back to full health before moving on, though that can be quite boring.
Ring of Bones
Lords of the Fallen breaks down your equipment load into four categories: light, medium, heavy, and overburdened. Most players will feel most comfortable at either medium or light burden levels for a more fluid feeling combat flow, but keeping yourself that light is tough without forgoing some armor or weapons. The Ring of Bones can help you sneak under these thresholds by increasing your character's maximum equip load.
Mineowner's Ring
As an alternative to the Ring of Duty, or complement to it if you wear both, the Mineowner's Ring is focused only on stamina. Not only is it a better stamina buff, but it also increases the rate your stamina recovers so you can get back on the offensive as fast as possible.

Read more
Where to get the Sunless Skein Key in Lords of the Fallen
Sunless Skein in Lords of the Fallen.

Lords of the Fallen has an abundance of shortcuts to find throughout its vast and densely-packed levels, but they're often locked behind doors that require you to round up specific keys to unlock them. Such is the case with the Sunless Skein Key, which you won't be able to find until pretty far into your adventure. As a matter of fact, it's probable that you'll come across a door asking for this key well before you actually find it. Luckily, Lords of the Fallen's interconnected world means you'll almost certainly come back across those doors later in your journey anyway. When you're ready to seek out and add the Sunless Skein Key to your key ring, check below for everything you need to know.
Where to get the Sunless Skein Key
The Sunless Skein Key is found relatively late in the game while exploring an area known as, well, Sunless Skein. This dark and dreary area is filled with baddies and will take some time to work your way through, but you'll eventually reach the Hoist vestige, which will put you pretty close to getting your hands on the key.

From the Hoist vestige, exit the small room out the way you first entered it, taking an immediate left towards the nearby lever.

Read more