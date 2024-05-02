NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, May 2

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fruit with a large, flat pit – MANGO
- How storybooks are read to children – ALOUD
- Super-enthusiastic, as a fan – RABID
- Get a whiff of – SMELL
- Like Crocs and Swiss cheese – HOLEY
Down
- Boggy area – MARSH
- Car rental agency – ALAMO
- Malala Yousafzai is the youngest person ever to win one (at age 17) – NOBEL
- Cunning intelligence – GUILE
- In an unusual way – ODDLY
