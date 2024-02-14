PS Plus is getting one of the best sci-fi RPGs ever this month

The February additions to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Essential were unveiled by Sony on Wednesday morning, and it’s a great batch of games for RPG fans. Thirteen games will hit the service on February 20, many of which come from Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tales Off series. The most exciting addition for me is The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, which is the complete version of a fantastic sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment.

The Outer Worlds first released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in October 2019, while Spacer’s Choice Edition gave the RPG a next-gen upgrade in March 2023. It’s a choice-driven sci-fi RPG that takes place in a dystopic spacefaring future where corporations reign supreme. The adventure takes players to colonies in the Halcyon system, where they intervene in various conflicts and make lots of choices that shape the narrative. It’s less ambitious than a game like Starfield, but that gives The Outer Worlds a sense of focus that makes each decision feel more important. Add in some entertaining writing and a lot of leeway for player choices, and you have one of the best RPGs of the past several years.

Although it’s already on Xbox Game Pass because developer Obsidian Entertainment is now owned by Microsoft, RPG fans on PlayStation should still give The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition a shot ahead of its sequel. Here’s the full list of games coming to the PS Plus Premium and Essential Game Catalog on February 20:

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Need for Speed Unbound

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Roguebook

Rogue Lords

Lego Worlds

Lego Jurassic World

Tales of Arise

Tales of Zestiria

Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Vesperia

Resistance Retribution

Jet Moto 2

Several games will also leave the PS Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog on February 20, including some AAA games from series like Resident Evil and Ace Combat. Here’s the full list of games leaving the subscription service next week:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Hue

I am Setsuna

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Oninaki

Resident Evil 7

Tacoma

Tekken 7

Thomas Was Alone

