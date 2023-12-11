 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Epic Games emerges victorious in antitrust fight with Google

Trevor Mogg
By

Google has lost a landmark case against Epic Games after a jury decided on Monday that the web giant operates an illegal monopoly via its Android app store.

The decision was announced at the end of a month-long trial that itself was part of a longer legal dispute between Google and Epic Games that’s been rumbling on since 2020.

Recommended Videos

The outcome has the potential to significantly disrupt the app store sector, giving app developers vastly more power over how their apps are distributed and how they make money from them.

Trending Deal:

Following just a few hours of deliberations, the jury in San Francisco sided with Fortnite-maker Epic Games, agreeing that Google operates a monopoly in the mobile app store market and carries out anticompetitive practices that adversely affect the gaming company.

The current dispute erupted in 2020 when Google — and Apple — removed Fortnite from their app stores after Epic implemented their own in-app payment system to avoid handing over a cut of sales to the tech giants.

Responding to the jury’s decision on Monday, Epic Games described the verdict as “a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” adding: “It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition, and reduce innovation.”

It said the trial featured evidence that Google was “willing to pay billions of dollars to stifle alternative app stores by paying developers to abandon their own store efforts and direct distribution plans, and offering highly lucrative agreements with device manufacturers in exchange for excluding competing app stores. These deals were meant to cement Google’s dominance as the only app store in town — and it worked. More than 95% of apps are distributed through the Play Store on Android.”

Meanwhile, Google executive Wilson White said his company plans to challenge the verdict, adding: “Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

Next month, Judge James Donato will announce measures that Google will need to take as a consequence of the jury’s decision on Monday. It could result in Google being ordered to change its Play Store rules to let developers point customers to competing app stores, allowing them to avoid paying a cut to Google for app purchases and in-app purchases without any repercussions.

Epic Games has been fighting a similar case against Apple. That one, as well, continues to bounce around the courts, and both parties are currently appealing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch a full match of League of Legends fighting game Project L
League of Legends fighting game Project L match intro featuring Ekko and Ahri.

Project L, Riot Games' upcoming free-to-play League of Legends fighting game, features a "duo play" system that lets two players be on the same team during a 2v2 tag-team match.

Project L: Introducing Duo Play - /dev diary

Read more
Don’t miss this free Epic Games Store gem from the creators of Fall Guys
Honor and Miss Terri stand back to back in Murder by Numbers.

If you're looking for a new game to fill your weekend (but don't want to drop a ton of cash on Exoprimal or Pikmin 4), Epic Games Store's latest freebie is a must-download. Welcome to the puzzling world of Murder By Numbers.

Developed by Fall Guys studio Mediatonic, Murder By Numbers is a unique blend of visual novel and traditional puzzle game. And all of that is wrapped up in a witty 90s murder mystery story full of colorful characters, talking robots, and absolute bops.

Read more
The best free-to-play mobile games
Marvel Snap running on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

The realm of mobile gaming has come a long way since the days when you were lucky if you could play a game of Snake on your brick of a phone. Today, we all have essentially a modern console in our pockets with games that look and play just as good as what is offered on current consoles. Unlike the console or PC space, mobile games have mostly stuck to either being extremely cheap or simply free-to-play. While that sounds great on the surface, it also means that the storefronts are filled with thousands of games looking for your attention, with only a select few worthy of your time. If you're looking for your next mobile go-to with no upfront cost, here are the best free-to-play mobile games you may never delete from your home screen.

Honkai: Star Rail

Read more