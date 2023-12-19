 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google is paying a $700 million fine, and you’re getting some of it

Joe Maring
By
Google Play Store on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you think your Tuesday is off to a rough start, at least you aren’t Google. In the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, December 19, Google confirmed that it’s paying $700 million as part of a settlement regarding antitrust concerns around the Google Play Store.

In July 2021, over 30 states (plus Washington, D.C.) filed a lawsuit against Google over its business practices related to the Google Play Store on Android. Specifically, the lawsuit targeted fees Google charges developers to use the Play Store — and the alleged lack of competition the Play Store allows. Google settled the lawsuit this past September, and now Google has announced the details of that settlement.

Recommended Videos

Google’s paying you $630 million … kind of

Google sign displaying pride colors at their office building in Chelsea
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Out of the total $700 million for the settlement, $630 million will be “distributed for the benefit of consumers.” In other words, Google is paying that money directly to people who have used the Play Store.

Related

Per the Associated Press, “eligible consumers” will get a minimum of $2 from Google. However, depending on how much money you spent on the Google Play Store from August 16, 2016, through September 30, 2023, you may be eligible for additional cash.

It’s currently unclear when those payments will start going out, but you should automatically be notified when that happens. A couple of dollars in your pocket may not be a significant amount of money, but that’s still $2 you didn’t have before.

The remaining $70 million is going to a “fund that will be used by the states,” though details on what that money will be used for aren’t mentioned.

Easier app sideloading on Android

Showing the app drawer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

In addition to paying millions of dollars in fines, Google is also making some changes to how you download and pay for apps on Android phones — including establishing an easier process for sideloading apps you get outside of the Play Store.

The specifics of this new sideloading process are still pretty murky. Google simply says it “will be further simplifying the sideloading process and updating the language that informs users about these potential risks of downloading apps directly from the web for the first time.”

Other Play Store changes

Google Play Store presentation.
Google

Other changes are coming to the Google Play Store as well. Android has already allowed manufacturers to preinstall alternative app stores beyond the Play Store, but as part of this settlement, Google will make it even clearer to companies that they can “continue to provide users with options out of the box to use Play or another app store.”

Google is also changing how the Play Store handles billing. Last November, Google launched a pilot program in the U.S. that allowed app developers to offer their own in-app payment options as alternatives to the Play Store’s default system. This will now expand further throughout the U.S. Additionally, “developers are also able to show different pricing options within the app when a user makes a digital purchase.”

This news comes just days after Google lost its antitrust lawsuit against Epic Games. The details of that ruling will be announced sometime in January.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Your Google One plan just got 2 big security updates to keep you safe online
Two Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Google just added some major new security features to keep its Google One subscribers safe while on the web. After all, the internet is where you spend a lot of your time, whether that's looking things up, paying bills, shopping, booking appointments, or sharing photos with family and friends. That’s a lot of information, and Google wants to keep subscribers safe from the darker side of the web.

Regardless of whether you use an iPhone or an Android smartphone, all Google One subscribers are getting the following two security features.
VPN by Google One for everyone

Read more
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 logo on a Google Pixel 6a.

Android 13 has been available for Android phones since late 2022, and it's a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that's only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — and in light of Google's policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they're ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it's still one worth getting excited for.

Tablet and foldable owners will see the most benefits, and there will be some updates to Material You to improve Android's customizability. There really isn't much else to say about Android 13. It's a very under-the-hood update, and that trend appears to be continuing with the upcoming Android 14 as well.

Read more
App subscription fatigue is quickly ruining my smartphone
App Store displayed on an iPhone 14 Pro against a pink background

When I first got an iPhone in 2008, I remember checking out web apps, which were basically websites that I would keep bookmarked on the home screen. Every time I opened them up, they somehow didn’t look like I just launched mobile Safari. Eventually, Apple launched the App Store in July 2008, mostly eliminating the need for antiquated web apps.

Since the App Store opened up, we've gotten to see innovative new apps and games that took our iPhones to a completely new level — showing us what our devices were capable of. I was excited to see and hear about new apps for a variety of things, from task managers to camera replacement apps to photo editors to journals and so much more. Games were also making use of the iPhone’s accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, so it wasn’t just always about touchscreen controls.

Read more