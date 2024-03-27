Circle to Search — Google’s excellent search tool that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 earlier this year — is about to become available to more people. Specifically, it’s coming to a bunch more Pixel devices, giving even more people a chance to use it for themselves.

As the name implies, Circle to Search allows you to circle or scribble anything on your screen to perform a Google Search for it. It’s great for those times you see something on your phone and want to know more about it, but aren’t sure how to type out a Google Search for it. It launched on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra in January and then quickly made its way to the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Now, Google says Circle to Search is expanding to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a. As of March 27, the feature is “currently rolling out,” so keep your eyes peeled for it to hit your phone soon. So long as your Google app is updated to the latest available version, it should arrive shortly.

In addition to the above phones, Google also says that Circle to Search is “coming soon” to the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel Tablet. It’s unclear when exactly this is happening, but they’re both confirmed to get Circle to Search at some point. This news follows Samsung’s recent rollout of One UI 6.1, which adds Circle to Search (among other Galaxy AI features) to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Along with adding Circle to Search to more Pixels, Google has also announced a new way to use the feature. If you’re looking at something on your screen that’s in a different language — such as a menu, website, etc. — Circle to Search will show a translation button so you can instantly translate the foreign text into whatever language you speak. Google says it will be rolling out “in the coming weeks.”

