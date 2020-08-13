  1. Gaming

Fortnite also removed from the Google Play Store

By

Following an adjustment by Epic Games of the mobile version of its hit game Fortnite to circumvent in-app purchases on both the App Store and Google Play Store, and Apple’s removal of the game from its marketplace, Fortnite has now also been removed from Google’s platform.

That doesn’t mean the game is entirely unavailable on Android devices, however. Unlike iPhones, there are multiple storefronts for apps on Google’s devices. Epic has its own marketplace on the platform, as does Samsung on its line of Android phones and tablets. Fortnite is still available through those outlets.

“The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play,” Google told The Verge.

Both Apple and Google take a 30% revenue cut on all purchases made through their platforms, including anything that’s bought within an app. Developer Epic Games tried to go around that costly revenue split by allowing players to purchase its in-game currency V-Bucks directly from Epic, incentivizing such behavior with a 20% discount. This would have meant that Epic would get a 10% increase in revenue compared to the previous arrangement.

It seems Epic was prepared for its game to be taken down on the storefronts. Moments after reports broke that Fortnite was no longer on the App Store, Epic filed an injunction against the company regarding what it considers to be anticompetative policies. It also aired a short animated spoof of Apple’s famous “1984” ad, claiming that the company has become the very thing it railed against nearly 40 years ago.

It’s hard to imagine that Fortnite’s lack of existence on either marketplace will be permanent, but it will be interesting to see whether Epic’s play will make either Apple or Google reconsider their policies. As of now, both companies are in firm defense of their practices and procedures.

Editors' Recommendations

Epic Games is suing Apple over Fortnite, App Store policies

epic games is taking apple to court over fortnite ch 2 screenshot

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store

Epic Games cuts Fortnite V-Bucks prices, calls out Apple and Google

rarest fortnite skins skull trooper skin

How to play Microsoft’s xCloud on Android devices

Project xCloud running on Android phone

New The Last of Us Part II trophies hint at higher difficulty, Permadeath mode

Ellie with Guitar in The Last of Us Part 2

Leaked controller packaging points to possible Xbox Series S

xbox series x vs ps5

Red Dead Online players are encountering odd glitches with their horses

Subscription service EA Access is coming to Steam

Microsoft rolls out Minecraft: Education Edition to Chromebooks

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

The Best Gaming Deals for August 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

Best Back-to-School Sales 2020: The Ultimate Deals Guide

best back to school sales 2020

The best Minecraft shaders, and how to install them

best minecraft shaders how to install continuum shaders2

The best capture cards for 2020

Halo Infinite delayed until 2021