  1. News

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store

By

Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store on Thursday after the game’s developer Epic Games revealed earlier today that players could buy the in-game currency V-Bucks at a discount if they circumvented purchasing through the App Store.

Epic Games likely broke their agreement with Apple by allowing this, as unlocked features in an app that require payment must be handled via the platforms in-app purchases, and therefore gives Apple a cut of the revenue.

The Google Play Store features a similar agreement for apps published on the platform, but the game so far remains on the Play Store.

This is a developing story.

