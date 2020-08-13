Epic Games has reduced prices on Fortnite V-Bucks — and has taken shots at both Apple and Google in the process.

Epic has permanently slashed its V-Bucks price by 20%, the company announced on Thursday. Those who buy 1,000 V-Bucks, for instance, can now acquire them for $8, down from the previous $10 purchase price.

The discount applies to all V-Bucks purchases directly from Epic across every platform Fortnite is available on, including the Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. The 20% discount is also available on real money transactions.

“This isn’t a sale, these are new discount prices available anytime,” Epic said in a statement on Thursday announcing what it’s calling the Mega Drop. “We’re excited to pass along these savings to you and will continue to look for additional ways to bring value to all Fortnite players.”

On mobile, players will have the option of buying V-Bucks through Apple’s App Store or Google Play, in addition to Epic’s new “direct payment” option. When players buy V-Bucks, Epic will list both the mobile marketplace price and its direct payment price.

Buying on Apple’s App Store or Google Play will continue to cost $10 for 1,000 V-Bucks. Those who buy V-Bucks directly from Epic will get them for $8.

The studio blamed the difference on the 30% charge Apple and Google take from all digital transactions made through their marketplaces. When players buy from those stores, Epic collects $7 on a $10 purchase. Epic called the 30% fee “exorbitant” — a refrain Apple and Google have heard from other developers since their stores launched.

Apple and Google, however, argue the fees are reasonable and help them manage their storefronts. They’re also quick to note that developers have generated billions of dollars from their stores, even with the 30% charge.

To make things right with players who recently purchased V-Bucks or made real money transactions in Fortnite, Epic said that it will give anyone who bought digital currency in the last 30 days a 20% credit. The credit will be automatically applied to their accounts by August 17 and be equal to 20% of their previous purchase amount.

To sweeten the pot a bit more, Epic is also giving every active Fortnite player the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe for free.

