We’ve all had buyer’s remorse at one time or another — whether it’s skinny jeans that make you look ridiculous or a new TV that fails to wow when you turn it on. With physical items, you simply arrange a return or take them back to the store for a refund, but what do you do when you want to return a digital purchase? In this guide, we’re going to explain how to get a refund for something you bought through the Google Play Store.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 25 minutes What You Need Google Play Store

Smartphone or Wi-Fi-enabled device

Whether you bought a new app that doesn’t work how you imagined, a new album that you later realized you already have, or an in-app purchase that you didn’t really mean to buy, we’re going to lay out your options for getting your money back.

How to get a refund for apps or games

You can get an app or game refund from the Google Play Store easily if you ask for it within two hours of purchase. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.

Step 3: Choose Account > Purchase History.

Step 4: Find the app or game you want to return and tap Refund.

Step 5: Tap Yes, the app will be uninstalled, and your money will be refunded.

Step 6: You should get an email about the refund and it will say Canceled next to the app in your Order History.

If you’ve gone past the two-hour limit, but you’re still within 48 hours of purchase, then you can request a refund via your browser. Make sure that you’re signed into your Google account and visit this Google link to fill out a form.

How to get a refund for apps or games past 48 hours of purchase

If it has already been more than two days since you bought the app or game, then you’re going to have to go directly to the developer to request a refund.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.

Step 3: Choose Account > Purchase History.

Step 4: Find the app or game you want to return and tap View.

Step 5: Scroll down until you find Developer Contact and tap Email. This should open a new email in your email program.

Step 6: Explain that you want a refund and why.

It’s best to be polite and explain your reasons fully, because it’s up to the developer whether to grant the refund or not.

How to get a refund for an in-app purchase

Google may help you get a refund for an in-app purchase, but you must submit a refund request through this Google form.

Make sure that you’re signed in to your Google account, visit the link, and fill out the form. You’ll need to select which in-app purchase you’d like a refund for and select a reason for your request. You will generally get a decision quickly, but it can take up to 48 hours.

If you want a refund on an in-app purchase and it has been more than 48 hours since you bought it, then you’ll need to go directly to the app developer.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.

Step 3: Choose Account > Purchase History.

Step 4: Find the app or game in question and tap View.

Step 5: Scroll down until you find Developer Contact and tap Email. This should open a new email in your email program.

Step 6: Explain that you want a refund and why.

It is always correct and proper to tell the truth in a respectful manner, so you should always explain why you’re wanting a refund as truthfully and respectfully as possible.

How to terminate a subscription

If a subscription is the problem, then you need to ensure that you terminate it as soon as possible. You can terminate your subscription by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left to open the menu.

Step 3: Choose Subscriptions.

Step 4: Find the right one and tap Cancel.

You should know that despite uninstalling an app, you aren’t canceling your subscription and will thus still be liable to pay for it.

How to get refunds for movies, TV shows, music, or ebooks

There are many similarities when it comes to the returning rules for movies, TV shows, music, and e-books in the Google Play Store. The standard consensus is that you can return any product penalty-free within a week of buying it. This will afford you a full refund, as long as you haven’t downloaded or played the item. Sadly, you can’t ask for a refund through the Google Play Store app itself, so you’ll need to use your browser. Here are some simple steps:

Step 1: Navigate to your Play Store account in your browser and sign in to your Google account (you may already be logged in).

Step 2: Scroll down to Account in the left-hand menu and click Order History from the top menu. From here, search for the content you want to return.

Step 3: Choose Request a Refund.

Step 4: Pick the specific reason from the drop-down menu and confirm by clicking Submit.

Step 5: You’ll automatically receive an email about your refund request, usually within 48 hours.

