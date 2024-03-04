 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Pick up these 7 great PC games during Steam’s Women’s Day Sale

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the Women's Day Sale 2024 on Steam.
Wings Interactive

A Women’s Day Sale, spearheaded by indie game funding organization Wings Interactive, is currently taking place on Steam. Until March 10, a wealth of games starring and made by women are seeing some significant discounts. From mind-bending puzzle games to vibrant action titles, this sale is full of fantastic indies worth a look during Women’s History Month. Here are seven highlights to check out if you’re looking to grab some great games for cheap.

Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea gameplay.
Raw Fury

Call of the Sea is a fantastic first-person puzzle game set in the 1930s about a woman trying to find her husband on a remote Pacific island. This game from developer Out of the Blue is a vibrant adventure full of clever puzzles, and it’s supported by a stunning central performance from Cissy Jones, who you may recognize as Andreja in Starfield. Call of the Sea is discounted by 60% for this Women’s Day Sale. While it usually costs $20, you can snag it right now for $8. A deluxe edition bundle with its soundtrack and art book is also available for $9.25.

Recommended Videos

Tinykin

A group of Tinykin surrounding Milo in front of some scientific glassware.
Splashteam / tinybuild

Although Pikmin 4 came and went in 2023, you can play Splashteam and tinybuild’s Tinykin to recapture some of that magic. Playing more like a puzzle platformer than a real-time strategy game, Tinykin plays with scale in entertaining ways throughout its well-designed levels. Commanding a horde of the titular Tinykin creatures gives the game a different feel than many of its platformer contemporaries. Tinykin is available at a 55% discounted price of $11.24 on Steam. Like Call of the Sea, ythere’s a bundle that includes an art book and soundtrack for $17.

Related

Furi

A boss fight in Furi.
The Game Bakers

Few things in video games are as satisfying as overcoming a great boss fight, and The Game Bakers’ Furi is full of them. Part bullet-hell and part intense hack-and-slash action game, Furi is one of the best boss rush games out there. It’s full of style, it’s surprisingly challenging, and it’s very rewarding to master. Typically priced at $20, Furi is discounted by 60% to $8 for this Women’s Day Sale. If you want Furi’s Onnamusha DLC as well, a bundle including that costs $9.76 instead of $26.98 right now.

Signalis

Elster inside a helmet UI in Signalis
rose-engine / Humble Games

Fans of survival horror will want to use this sales event to pick up Signalis, an isometric horror game about a Replika android searching for their partner on an abandoned spaceship. Developer Rose-engine’s first outing has an indie retro feel compared to most mainstream horror games, but lots of spooky moments and a captivating story about grief make it an unforgettable experience. While it’s only discounted by 30% — from $20 to $14 — Signalis is more than worthy of your time at that price point.

Unpacking

A screenshot from Unpacking.
Humble Games

If you’ve ever had to move, Witch Beam’s Unpacking will strike an emotional note with you. On the surface, it’s a simple puzzle game about unpacking boxes and decorating rooms. If you look deeper, it’s also a game that will make you think about growing up, moving on, and reflecting on the past as you head toward the future. Unpacking is available for 50% off during this Women’s Day Sale, down to $10 from its standard $20 price.

En Garde!

Combat in En Garde!
Fireplace Games

En Garde! from Fireplace Games may have flown under the radar in 2023 because it released right in-between games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, but it’s a fun little swashbuckling action game. It stands out thanks to its colorful art style and a lot of little touches, like all the different ways players can interact with the environment and deal with enemies during fights. If that sounds entertaining to you, then En Garde! is available for $10 during this Women’s Day Sale. That’s 50% off its normal price of $20.

Mini Motorways

Gameplay from Mini Motorways.
Dinosaur Polo Club

Dinosaur Polo Club’s Mini Motorways is a game I find myself getting back to. There’s something calming about its ASMR-like audio design and its tense gameplay loop that sees players building roads and managing traffic flow in an ever-growing city. It’s minimalist, but Mini Motorways typically has my undivided attention whenever I play it. I recommend picking it up at a 15% discount during this sale, which will get you the game for just $8.49.

Other great games on sale

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
PSA: Don’t burn yourself out on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s open-world activities
Cloud from FFVII

I'm normally a completionist when it comes to games, but I wish I had told myself to push that mindset to the side before I started Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

I get the desire to do it all, I really do. In the critically acclaimed sequel, we're finally let loose outside of Midgar. Square Enix has laid a huge, lush set of biomes to stretch our legs in after being stuck in the cramped hallways and tunnels of the drab city. Despite most of the world activities in Rebirth being standard open-world fare (activating towers, scanning points of interest, and hunting down specific monsters), there's an undeniable novelty to doing it with Cloud and the rest of Avalanche. What I wish I had known before starting was just how easy it was to burn out on that feeling.

Read more
With EA’s Star Wars shooter canceled, it’s time to revisit a classic
Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster key art.

Amid a layoff wave at the end of February, EA canceled a Star Wars first-person shooter that was in development at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. Considering this is a genre that Star Wars once dominated, as well as Respawn’s mastery with games like Titanfall 2, the news especially stung, even if it's small potatoes next to all the jobs lost in EA's layoffs. If you’re yearning for a Star Wars FPS and don’t want to wait for the Star Wars: Battlefront remaster launching later this month, you’re in luck.

On February 28, the Atari-owned Nightdive Studios released Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster. Employing the proprietary KEX Engine used on remasters of classic Turok and Quake games, Nightdive enhanced the 1995 MS-DOS and Macintosh shooter that follows the escapades of Rebel mercenary Kyle Katarn. Playing this game for the first time in 2024, I’ve found that it still holds up immaculately and is worth checking out if you’re worried about the future of Star Wars games.

Read more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A: release date window, trailer, gameplay, and more
Lumiose City in Pokémon Z-A

On Pokemon Day 2024, we were treated to a sneak peek at a second entry in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Promising to be an ambitious new adventure in the world of Pokemon, a lot of questions sprung up after the announcement. So far, we still have more questions than answers, but some careful investigation and digging have given us a better understanding of what's in store with this title. It may not be the next full-generation title, but there's a lot to be excited about with this title, so let's dive into everything we know about it thus far.
Release date window

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a release window of 2025, but that's all we know for now. The only other little detail given is that it will be a simultaneous worldwide release, which we would've expected anyway.
Platforms

Read more