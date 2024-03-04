A Women’s Day Sale, spearheaded by indie game funding organization Wings Interactive, is currently taking place on Steam. Until March 10, a wealth of games starring and made by women are seeing some significant discounts. From mind-bending puzzle games to vibrant action titles, this sale is full of fantastic indies worth a look during Women’s History Month. Here are seven highlights to check out if you’re looking to grab some great games for cheap.

Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea is a fantastic first-person puzzle game set in the 1930s about a woman trying to find her husband on a remote Pacific island. This game from developer Out of the Blue is a vibrant adventure full of clever puzzles, and it’s supported by a stunning central performance from Cissy Jones, who you may recognize as Andreja in Starfield. Call of the Sea is discounted by 60% for this Women’s Day Sale. While it usually costs $20, you can snag it right now for $8. A deluxe edition bundle with its soundtrack and art book is also available for $9.25.

Tinykin

Although Pikmin 4 came and went in 2023, you can play Splashteam and tinybuild’s Tinykin to recapture some of that magic. Playing more like a puzzle platformer than a real-time strategy game, Tinykin plays with scale in entertaining ways throughout its well-designed levels. Commanding a horde of the titular Tinykin creatures gives the game a different feel than many of its platformer contemporaries. Tinykin is available at a 55% discounted price of $11.24 on Steam. Like Call of the Sea, ythere’s a bundle that includes an art book and soundtrack for $17.

Furi

Few things in video games are as satisfying as overcoming a great boss fight, and The Game Bakers’ Furi is full of them. Part bullet-hell and part intense hack-and-slash action game, Furi is one of the best boss rush games out there. It’s full of style, it’s surprisingly challenging, and it’s very rewarding to master. Typically priced at $20, Furi is discounted by 60% to $8 for this Women’s Day Sale. If you want Furi’s Onnamusha DLC as well, a bundle including that costs $9.76 instead of $26.98 right now.

Signalis

Fans of survival horror will want to use this sales event to pick up Signalis, an isometric horror game about a Replika android searching for their partner on an abandoned spaceship. Developer Rose-engine’s first outing has an indie retro feel compared to most mainstream horror games, but lots of spooky moments and a captivating story about grief make it an unforgettable experience. While it’s only discounted by 30% — from $20 to $14 — Signalis is more than worthy of your time at that price point.

Unpacking

If you’ve ever had to move, Witch Beam’s Unpacking will strike an emotional note with you. On the surface, it’s a simple puzzle game about unpacking boxes and decorating rooms. If you look deeper, it’s also a game that will make you think about growing up, moving on, and reflecting on the past as you head toward the future. Unpacking is available for 50% off during this Women’s Day Sale, down to $10 from its standard $20 price.

En Garde!

En Garde! from Fireplace Games may have flown under the radar in 2023 because it released right in-between games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, but it’s a fun little swashbuckling action game. It stands out thanks to its colorful art style and a lot of little touches, like all the different ways players can interact with the environment and deal with enemies during fights. If that sounds entertaining to you, then En Garde! is available for $10 during this Women’s Day Sale. That’s 50% off its normal price of $20.

Mini Motorways

Dinosaur Polo Club’s Mini Motorways is a game I find myself getting back to. There’s something calming about its ASMR-like audio design and its tense gameplay loop that sees players building roads and managing traffic flow in an ever-growing city. It’s minimalist, but Mini Motorways typically has my undivided attention whenever I play it. I recommend picking it up at a 15% discount during this sale, which will get you the game for just $8.49.

