8 games you should pick up in the Steam Winter Sale

It’s that time of the year again when lots of Steam games get massive discounts in celebration of the holiday season. The Steam Winter Sale returned today and runs until January 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT, so you have plenty of time to pick up fantastic games at steep discounts. Still, it can be quite daunting to decide what you should actually buy because so much is on sale.

If you’re finding yourself in that situation, we’ve rounded up picking up while they are discounted as part of the 2022 Steam Winter Sale. From amazing JRPGs to great indies, you should find something that piques your interest.

Persona 5 Royal | $42

If you haven’t played Persona 5 Royal yet, now’s your time to pick it up at a 30% discount. This stylish JRPG needs little introduction, but it does live up to the hype. Its gorgeous presentation and engaging turn-based combat, and deep Persona crafting systems are upheld by relatable characters and an entertaining story about dealing with trauma, and the Royal version of the game only expands upon that. After years of waiting and fan demand, Persona 5 Royal was finally released on PC in October, and this is its best discount on the platform yet. Instead of its normal $60 price, you can pick it up for only $42.

Elden Ring | $42

The biggest game of the year is discounted for the Steam Winter Sale. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring garnered critical acclaim for cleverly mixing the Souls formula with an ambitious, freeing open-world formula established by games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Sable. If you don’t mind its staunch difficulty, you’ll probably find the joy millions of others have found in Elden Ring. Typically, Elden Ring still costs $60, but you can pick up the PC version in the Steam Winter Sale for just $42 prices. It’s a great deal for the game that was Digital Trends’ 2022 game of the year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | $40

Prepare yourself for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s release next winter by playing through Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PC. This port of the PS5 version of the ambitious first part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy finally came to Steam earlier this year. It is now seeing one of its best discounts on PC yet during the Steam Winter Sale. Normally, this is a $70 AAA release, but you can pick it up at a 43% discount during the Steam Winter Sale for just $39.89.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition | $30

If Elden Ring doesn’t fully scratch your FromSoftware itch, we recommend checking out their last new IP. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is all about speed, as players need to quickly master attacking and parrying enemies if they want to be successful. It’s unlike anything else in FromSoftware’s recent lineup (at least until Armored Core VI comes out), so we recommend giving it a shot. Its Game of the Year Edition, which comes with two additional boss challenge modes and three special cosmetic skins, is currently discounted by 50%, so you can pick the game up for just $30.

OlliOlli World Rad Edition | $24

OlliOlli World is one of the most underrated games of the year. It takes a simple 2D skateboarding concept and expands upon it to create a colorful game that is easy to pick up and fun to play, but hard to master. Developer Roll7 has continued to add more content to the game throughout 2022, and you can get it all bundled together for the most reasonable price yet during the Steam Winter Sale. Normally $45, we recommend you get OlliOlli World Rad Edition right now for $23.74, which is 47% off.

The Wandering Village | $20

The Wandering Village is a solid early-access city-builder that stands out because it takes place on the back of a giant colossus. You’ll need to account for its journey throughout a post-apocalyptic world and well-being as you expand your own village on its back. Currently priced at $25 in early access, developer Stray Fawn Studio says that The Wandering Village’s price might even increase once it exits early access. As such, the Steam Winter Sale is a great time to pick up The Wandering Village for just $20, so you can follow it throughout the rest of its early access development.

Immortality | $15

If you love movies just as much as video games, you need to check out Immortality. Another one of Digital Trends’ favorites from 2022, this game pushes the boundaries of interactive nonlinear storytelling as players try to discover what happened to actress Marissa Marcel, who starred in three films throughout several decades that were never released. It’s best if you go in spoiler-free, but know that there’s a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to Immortality. This game is normally already a steal at $20, but its 25% to $15 makes it a must-buy during 2022’s Steam Winter Sale.

Star Wars Squadrons | $6

One of the most underrated modern Star Wars games is Star Wars Squadrons, EA Motive’s space combat game where players can face off against each other in classic Star Wars starfighters like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter. On top of that, it features a captivating single-player campaign that’s set after the event of Return of the Jedi. This game comes highly recommended, and it features one of the Steam Winter Sale’s steepest AAA discounts. At 85% off, you can pick up the fantastic Star Wars Squadrons for just $6.

