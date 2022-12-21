 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Steam Winter Sale: when it starts, what’s on sale, and more

Sam Hill
By

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — not only is it the holiday season, but the Steam Winter Sale starts soon. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed over the course of the year. Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you’ve had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn’t pick up.

These deals don’t last forever. Check out all the details below so you don’t miss out.

More deals

When is Steam Winter Sale 2022?

The Steam Winter Sale goes live at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 22, and will run for two weeks until January 5, 2023.

Related

What games will be on sale during Steam Winter Sale 2022?

Welcome to The Steam Winter Sale!

There’s no telling exactly what will be on sale during Steam Winter Sale until it begins, but Steam has given us a few previews of games that will likely be discounted in the teaser trailer above. Here’s all the games shown in the brief teaser:

  • Fallout 76
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Ready or Not
  • Two Point Campus
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Sonic Frontiers
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Raft
  • New World
  • Across the Obelisk
  • Dinkum
  • The Wandering Village
  • Construction Simulator
  • F1 Manager 2022

In addition to the games that were teased, you can expect hundreds more games to be featured in the Steam Winter Sale. We’ll be sure to let you know which deals are worth grabbing once the sale goes live. Until then, start building your wish list and don’t forget to include the best games released in 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

MW2 Raid guide: How to complete the Atomgrad Raid
Characters walking through underground facility in Modern Warfare II.
Nvidia kills off GameStream on Shield, points users to Steam
Nvidia Shield 16gb Android TV
After 25 seasons, Ash Ketchum is retiring from Pokémon
Ash holds a Pokeball while a lot of iconic Pokemon stand behind him.
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of December 16
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
This is your excuse to buy a gaming PC with an RTX 3080
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Hurry — Best Buy is extending its sale on must-have holiday gifts
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.
Why you need to grab this racing-style gaming chair while it’s on sale
The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is incredible
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 17 (#546)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
What’s next for the Playdate in 2023? Panic lays out what’s in the works
Demon Quest 85 appears on a Playdate screen.
Cyberpunk 2077 cheat codes: money, weapons, and more
A hacker uses a computer in Cyberpunk 2077.
How to upgrade inventory space in Harvestella
A Harvestella player looking at a mysterious glowing object in the background.
Harvestella romance guide: how to unlock, eligible partners, and more
A character named Emo praying in Harvestella.