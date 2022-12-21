Steam Winter Sale: when it starts, what’s on sale, and more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — not only is it the holiday season, but the Steam Winter Sale starts soon. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed over the course of the year. Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you’ve had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn’t pick up.

These deals don’t last forever. Check out all the details below so you don’t miss out.

When is Steam Winter Sale 2022?

The Steam Winter Sale goes live at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 22, and will run for two weeks until January 5, 2023.

What games will be on sale during Steam Winter Sale 2022?

Welcome to The Steam Winter Sale!

There’s no telling exactly what will be on sale during Steam Winter Sale until it begins, but Steam has given us a few previews of games that will likely be discounted in the teaser trailer above. Here’s all the games shown in the brief teaser:

Fallout 76

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Ready or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

Naraka: Bladepoint

Raft

New World

Across the Obelisk

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

Construction Simulator

F1 Manager 2022

In addition to the games that were teased, you can expect hundreds more games to be featured in the Steam Winter Sale. We’ll be sure to let you know which deals are worth grabbing once the sale goes live. Until then, start building your wish list and don’t forget to include the best games released in 2022.

