The Steam Awards: nominees, how to vote, and more

Sam Hill
By

The Steam Awards are finally here to round out the 2022 video game accolades season. Unlike the Game Awards, which are decided by a panel of select game critics, the Steam Awards are decided entirely by fan votes from gamers (making it a bit more fun, in our opinion).

In addition to standard awards like Game of the Year and Best Soundtrack, the Steam Awards also includes more unique categories like “Better With Friends” and “Best Game You Suck At.” On top of that, the awards are for games that made their way to Steam throughout the year, including titles previously released on console that were released on PC for the first time this year. You won’t see God of War Ragnarök at this show but you will see the original God of War game.

At this awards show, your voice matters. Check out the full list of nominees, as well as a description from Steam of each category, and don’t forget to cast your vote!

How to vote

You can cast your vote for Steam Awards winners from 10 a.m. PT on December 22 until 9 a.m. PT on January 3.

To vote, you just need to visit the official Steam Awards website, log in to your Steam account, and cast your votes using on-screen prompts.

All accounts that are non-limited can vote in the Steam Awards. For each category that you vote in, you will get one random Steam Awards Trading Card, which you can save and treasure forever or sell to earn a little credit toward your next Steam purchase.

Full list of nominees

Game of the Year

Multiple players dueling in Elden Ring.

“Maybe it was its immersive gameplay, or its gripping story … its well-crafted characters, immaculate design, or addictive multiplayer. Whatever the reason, the winner of this year’s Game of the Year Award is an instant classic,” Steam says on its website.

VR Game of the Year

An Among Us imposter stands next to a dead body in Among Us VR.

“The VR Game of the Year isn’t merely masquerading as regular reality. This game improves on reality, taking advantage of the medium of VR and pushing the boundaries of the virtual realm.”

  • BONELAB
  • Hitman 3
  • Green Hell VR
  • Among Us VR
  • Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

An enemy swings a sword at the main character of Cyberpunk 2077.

“This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years.”

  • DOTA 2
  • Project Zomboid
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Soldiers running in Modern Warfare II.

“There are some games out there that just aren’t the same when you play by yourself. Maybe you need to have a friend to watch your back. Maybe you need to have a friend that you can stab in their back. Either way, fun is awaiting those who gather friends together play this game.”

Outstanding Visual Style

A single skeletal statue surrounded by female statues with glowing red stomachs in a creepy temple.

“Visual style doesn’t aspire to real-world graphical fidelity (though a noble goal in itself) … it describes a distinctive look and feel that suffuses an entire game.”

Most Innovative Gameplay

Stray's cat protagonist standing in front of a neon lit city.

“The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired, and entertained with newness never played before.”

Best Game You Suck At

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior taking on a defender in FIFA 23.

“This is the game that rewards persistence, and is not for the faint of heart. It’s the toughest game we’ve ever loved.”

  • GTFO
  • Victoria 3
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Elden Ring
  • FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Sonic grinding on a rail.

“This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It’s the OST with the MOST!”

Oustanding Story-Rich Game

“Some days, only a narrative-heavy game will hit the spot, and this one packs a wallop. It’s as gripping as any soap opera, and as well-tuned as a prestige-TV screenplay. Bravissimo — for making us feel things!”

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

“This game is the antidote to a busy day. It’s smooth, it’s relaxing, it lets your worries melt away. This game is your moment of zen.”

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Dorfromantik
  • Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

Screenshot of a horde of monsters attacking in Vampire Survivors.

“This game was so good, you wanted to take it everywhere. So you did! And luckily, everything that made it endlessly playable at your desk got even better on the go.”

