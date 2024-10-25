 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Make sure you install the latest Steam Deck October update

By
A Steam Deck OLED sits on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Valve released a big Steam Deck update this week in the Stable channel that the company says can improve performance for its handheld across the board, and even grant up to 10% more battery life for the original Steam Deck in certain situations.

The manufacturer releases consistent hotfixes and small updates to the Steam Deck beta channel, but they usually fix a couple of things that most players typically won’t notice. However, SteamOS 3.6.19 is huge, with countless updates thanks in part to two big changes: a move to a more recent Arch Linux base, and an update to Mesa 24.1 for the graphics driver.

Recommended Videos

There are a lot of fixes, so we won’t get into all of them, but all of this will allow for faster OS updates in the future, improve the reliability of microSD, SD cards, and other hardware; implement improved recovery in the event of some crashes, and updated the general responsiveness of the Steam UI. Players who like to use desktop mode will also get an update to KDE Plasma 5.27.10. This wasn’t a huge fix, but it’ll help to enable thumbnail previews for videos in the file launcher and fix crashing issues.

Related

Both the Steam Deck OLED and LCD got this update, although there are small differences. It’s definitely something LCD owners will want to install, though, as one of the big bullet points involves battery life improvements that can potentially lengthen the runtime of your handheld by “up to 10% in light load situations.” They’ll also get overclocking controls if you don’t care about battery life and want to maximize performance. For OLED owners, there are Bluetooth improvements and a fix to a memory leak problem for users on 3.5.

Interestingly, buried in the patch notes is a bullet point that says, “Added support for extra ROG Ally keys.” Does this mean that we’ll be getting SteamOS on other platforms in the future? Maybe on its competitor, the Asus ROG Ally? We’ll have to wait and see.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The Steam Deck has ruined console gaming for me
The Steam Deck OLED on a pink background.

When the Steam Deck first launched, I was a skeptic. I loved the idea of Valve's handheld PC, but thought that its low battery life and frequent bugs would limit how much I used it. Since then, the device has only gotten better (especially thanks to a significantly improved OLED model) and it has eaten a bigger chunk of my gaming time since then.

But I didn't realize just how much it was outright replacing my consoles.

Read more
Steam will finally let you record your gameplay, even on Steam Deck
Using the game recording feature on a Steam Deck.

Steam, the popular game launcher and storefront run by Valve, is finally testing a feature that would allow players to record gameplay clips right from the Steam app.

It announced the "Game Recording Beta" in a Steamworks Development Events blog and with a dedicated web page Wednesday afternoon. The gist of Steam Game Recording is that players will be able to record footage of themselves playing a game in the background while using Steam. This has multiple uses. Using the Steam Overlay, players will be able to replay clips of gameplay they just captured and find "key moments" from their playtime through event markers on something Valve calls the Steam Timeline.

Read more
The Steam Deck is the cheapest its ever been in new sale
A Steam Deck sitting on top of a PC.

If you've ever wanted a Steam Deck, but didn't want to pay the exorbitant price, you can now get one for its cheapest price ever. Valve announced Monday that you can now get a 64GB or 512GB Steam Deck LCD model for 15% off until July 11.

This is an amazing deal if you've ever wanted to get into handheld gaming, as it puts the lowest-priced 64GB Steam Deck under $300 for the first time. It's normally $349, but you can get it for $297 during this deal. Meanwhile, the larger 512GB model, which comes with more and faster storage, a more durable display, and a Steam profile bundle, can be bought for $382 -- down from $449.

Read more