Make sure you install the latest Steam Deck October update

Valve released a big Steam Deck update this week in the Stable channel that the company says can improve performance for its handheld across the board, and even grant up to 10% more battery life for the original Steam Deck in certain situations.

The manufacturer releases consistent hotfixes and small updates to the Steam Deck beta channel, but they usually fix a couple of things that most players typically won’t notice. However, SteamOS 3.6.19 is huge, with countless updates thanks in part to two big changes: a move to a more recent Arch Linux base, and an update to Mesa 24.1 for the graphics driver.

Recommended Videos

There are a lot of fixes, so we won’t get into all of them, but all of this will allow for faster OS updates in the future, improve the reliability of microSD, SD cards, and other hardware; implement improved recovery in the event of some crashes, and updated the general responsiveness of the Steam UI. Players who like to use desktop mode will also get an update to KDE Plasma 5.27.10. This wasn’t a huge fix, but it’ll help to enable thumbnail previews for videos in the file launcher and fix crashing issues.

Both the Steam Deck OLED and LCD got this update, although there are small differences. It’s definitely something LCD owners will want to install, though, as one of the big bullet points involves battery life improvements that can potentially lengthen the runtime of your handheld by “up to 10% in light load situations.” They’ll also get overclocking controls if you don’t care about battery life and want to maximize performance. For OLED owners, there are Bluetooth improvements and a fix to a memory leak problem for users on 3.5.

Interestingly, buried in the patch notes is a bullet point that says, “Added support for extra ROG Ally keys.” Does this mean that we’ll be getting SteamOS on other platforms in the future? Maybe on its competitor, the Asus ROG Ally? We’ll have to wait and see.