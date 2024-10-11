 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A new Steam message reminds you that you don’t own your games

By
The Steam Deck OLED on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Players began to notice a new message in their Steam carts on Thursday. Before completing a purchase, they saw a new message situated underneath the “Continue to payment” button, complete with a little computer graphic. It said: “A purchase of a digital product grants a license for the product on Steam,” with a link to the subscriber agreement.

In clearer language, Valve finally makes it clear that you don’t own the PC games you buy. Instead, you’re granted a license for the software.

Recommended Videos

Steam now shows that you don&#39;t own games
byu/Human-Equivalent-154 inSteam

Related

But what changed? This is thanks to a new California law (AB 2426) that was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on September 24, which requires companies to make it clear that consumers don’t own digital goods — like movies, e-books, and, of course, video games — after a purchase. Otherwise, companies could be fined for false advertising. The law specifies that stores can offer a “license” only by providing easy access to the conditions and terms of service of said license.

A license specifically refers to a product that the seller can revoke access to if it no longer holds the license for it. This law doesn’t apply to a game that the store can’t revoke access to, like if you’re allowed to still play it as an offline download after it’s no longer available.

“As retailers continue to pivot away from selling physical media, the need for consumer protections on the purchase of digital media has become increasingly more important,” bill author Jacqui Irwin said in a press release.

This bill was signed in response to a number of incidents where users were no longer able to access movies, TV shows, and video games digitally after they’ve been removed from those platforms. The press release specifically calls out a number of recent video game delistings, such as Ubisoft removing The Crew from online stores and shutting down servers, making the game unplayable for previous owners. Following fan outcry, Ubisoft announced that it was exploring offline modes for future The Crew games.

While Irwin told Game File that the inciting incident for the bill was Sony announcing it would be removing Discovery shows from the PlayStation Store, “Ubisoft’s actions with The Crew further highlighted just how widespread this issue is.”

While the bill doesn’t go into effect until the new year, it looks like Valve is getting ahead of the requirement. It won’t change anything about how purchasing off the Steam store works, but it will just remind you that everything you buy is temporary.

This is just the latest change Valve made to its Steam subscriber agreement. It recently updated it to note that users will no longer be put into forced arbitration if they want to sue the company.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
You don’t need to go Pro: the iPhone 16 can run high-end games
Eight game covers placed side by side, including Resident Evil 7 and Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding Director's Cut, and Sniper Elite 4

Video games didn't get much airtime during Apple's September "It's Glowtime" event, but that doesn't mean it's out of the game just yet. Many of the company's big hardware announcements not only mean it'll continue to improve game performance, but that it's bringing those features to non-Pro models.

The only new game announced for iOS devices during the presentation was Honor of Kings: World, the open-world RPG version of the massively popular Chinese MOBA game series. It'll be coming to iPhones sometime in 2025. However, Apple claims that the iPhone 16 can run some already released AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage and four of the latest Resident Evil titles, such as the Resident Evil 4 remake and Resident Evil: Village. These games were only playable previously on iPhone 15 Pro phones.

Read more
Don’t skip Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s great new mode during its beta
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 begins tomorrow, and it features eight different modes for players to check out. While I'm guessing most will want to play iconic modes like Team Deathmatch (TDM) or Domination, I recommend you give Kill Order a shot.

Kill Order is a mode new in Black Ops 6 that finds a way to twist the core TDM formula to make it less chaotic. I spoke to developers at Treyarch about its creation and learned that Kill Order works as well as it does because it was built around the aspects of Call of Duty that players like best.
A high-value mode
At its core, Kill Order is TDM with a twist. The basics will be familiar as two teams of six compete to get the most kills, earn points, and win a match. To help focus the action, one player on each team is named the "High Value Target." This "HVT," as the game and developers call it, is powered up with extra armor, directional indicators for other players on the minimap, and the ability to earn more score with each enemy kill. They're not a juggernaut or anything, but in a one-on-one between an HVT and an enemy player, the HVT is more likely to win.

Read more
Steam has one big problem with its smallest games
A Steam library filled with custom artwork.

Perhaps the greatest advancement in game development in recent years is the ease of access for the average person to start making a game. This has lowered the barrier of entry to the point where creators of almost any skill level can get their games on a major platform; however, the platforms themselves have not adapted to accommodate the overwhelming amount of content added each day. It's reached the point where the most prominent digital storefronts -- PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam -- are so saturated with new games on a daily basis that even great games can get buried and lost forever.

Excluding AAA games with massive PR and marketing budgets, every other game looking to get a shred of attention at launch is playing a rigged game of roulette with its success. We've hit a critical mass with the number of games coming out where the cream no longer rises to the top based on quality alone. As we approach an all-digital (or at least primarily digital) future, storefronts need to solve this discoverability problem sooner rather than later. It isn't an issue of there being too many games, but the fact that the right games aren't able to reach their target audience.
15 minutes of fame
When Braid was first released in 2008, there were only a total of 242 releases on Steam for that entire year. Fast forward to 2024 -- which still has a quarter of the year left -- and there have already been 10,862 game releases. That's an average of almost 50 games per day thus far. Because storefronts like the PSN and Xbox have remained largely unchanged in the intervening years, Braid: Anniversary Edition was released and almost immediately pushed off the new releases pages.

Read more