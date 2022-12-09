 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI

Joseph Yaden
By

Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Reveal Trailer

The trailer didn’t show off any gameplay, but did give us a look at the tone and visual style. It seems like fire will be the main theme of this entry. If it’s anything like the other installments, Armored Core VI will feature tactical third-person gameplay with an emphasis on shooting and mech customization.

While this does serve as the first official announcement for Armored Core VI, the game has been rumored for a while. Earlier in 2022, players received a survey with details about the game well before its announcement. The survey apparently noted that the game would feature “a “high degree of freedom in customization.” In an interview with IGN in 2017, the head of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki, revealed the team was working on Armored Core.

Armored Core is a mech series that began in 1997 and spawned numerous sequels. Before Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, FromSoftware was known for the Armored Core series and served as the main developer. The most recent installment, Armored Core: Verdict Day, launched for PlayStationn 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and has been dormant since. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2023.

Elden Ring fans shouldn’t worry about their favorite game being abandoned. As part of FromSoftware’s Game of the Year acceptance speech for Elden Ring at The Game Awards 2022, Miyazaki said “we still have several more things we want to do.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fortnite Chapter 4 has completely stolen Warzone 2.0’s thunder
Doonslayer battling demon in Fortnite.
The best Xbox exclusives of 2022: 6 Game Pass greats that saved Microsoft’s quiet year
Characters from Grounded stand in front of text that says 2022 Best Xbox Exclusives.
Elden Ring’s first significant post-launch content is a PvP Colosseum
Four players fight in an Elden Ring colosseum.
Staff picks: Why Elden Ring is our 2022 game of the year
An Elden Ring character stands on a cliff in front of text that says Game of the Year 2022.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips and tricks
Characters standing in unison in Warzone 2.0.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide: basic tips and tricks
Four trainers ready for battle.
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
Character standing at the top of a platform in Warzone 2.0.
Starfield, The Elder Scrolls Online devs are voting to unionize
starfield todd howard interview
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
‘Wordle’ today, December 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#536)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
The best PS5 exclusives of 2022: standouts from the console’s strong second year
Aloy stands in front of text that says The Best 2022 PS5 Exclusives of 2022.
Diablo IV is a promising return to form, but not without red flags
diablo 4 preview hands on pc lilith in church
The best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW2
The Vaznev-9K in Modern Warfare II.