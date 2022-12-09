Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI

Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Reveal Trailer

The trailer didn’t show off any gameplay, but did give us a look at the tone and visual style. It seems like fire will be the main theme of this entry. If it’s anything like the other installments, Armored Core VI will feature tactical third-person gameplay with an emphasis on shooting and mech customization.

While this does serve as the first official announcement for Armored Core VI, the game has been rumored for a while. Earlier in 2022, players received a survey with details about the game well before its announcement. The survey apparently noted that the game would feature “a “high degree of freedom in customization.” In an interview with IGN in 2017, the head of FromSoftware, Hidetaka Miyazaki, revealed the team was working on Armored Core.

Armored Core is a mech series that began in 1997 and spawned numerous sequels. Before Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, FromSoftware was known for the Armored Core series and served as the main developer. The most recent installment, Armored Core: Verdict Day, launched for PlayStationn 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and has been dormant since. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon launches for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam in 2023.

Elden Ring fans shouldn’t worry about their favorite game being abandoned. As part of FromSoftware’s Game of the Year acceptance speech for Elden Ring at The Game Awards 2022, Miyazaki said “we still have several more things we want to do.”

Editors' Recommendations