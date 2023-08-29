 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to beat IB-01:CEL 240 in Armored Core 6

Jesse Lennox
By

This may not be the last boss in the game, but FromSoftware’s final bosses typically aren’t their most challenging. In Armored Core 6, that crown goes to the boss of chapter 4, who has the catchy name of IB-01:CEL 240. This is the first boss that will really require you to understand and build out your AC to counter it if you want any hope of beating it, plus it has one dirty trick up its sleeve to be ready for. If you’ve been ramming mech after mech into this boss with no ideas left on how to overcome it, here are our best tips to help you beat IB-01:CEL 240 in Armored Core 6.

IB-01:CEL 240 boss guide

A big flying mech launching red drones.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Your loadout here is more important than ever. Our most successful run utilized the tank legs for decent mobility, lots of Armor Points, and the capacity to carry heavy weaponry. Those weapons included twin Stun Needle Launchers on our shoulders and two Songbirds (or your best shotguns) on each arm.

Recommended Videos

The longer this fight goes on, the less likely your odds of survival become, so go on the offensive immediately with your Needle Launchers to get a fast stagger. For as much damage as this boss can, and will, dish out, it is surprisingly squishy, so get in there with your shotguns and go to town as fast as you can. A key attack to look for is when it jumps in the air to charge up a laser. If it fires, you’re almost certain to get hit. However, while it charges, it has to hold still long enough for you to stagger it with your needles. Its other main attack is melee swipes, which you can avoid best by always circling and trying to stay at its flank or sides.

Related

The trick this boss pulls is that when you “finish” it, the fight isn’t over. It will get back up for a second phase with a couple of new moves. These are a bunch of sword swipes and another energy beam, both of which are just about one-hit kills. If you stay at a distance and use the same strategy as in phase 1, you should have no problem seeing them coming and dodging. Deplete its health one last time and the fight is officially over.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring
A player stands next to Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff in Elden Ring.

In every FromSoftware Souls game, summons have existed in multiple forms. There are helpful human summons that can fight alongside you, but also human invaders that aim to kill you. Alternatively, there are NPC summons that can serve those same two purposes. The situations and requirements for how and when you can access these summons change from game to game, but in Elden Ring there is a third option thrown into the mix. Instead of costing items, humanity, or only being available in specific locations, Spirit Ashes are a new type of NPC summon that calls a ghostly figure -- usually based on an enemy -- to your side. There are dozens of them to be collected in The Lands Between, and all can be upgraded with rare materials. But the power gap between some of them is quite large.

Spirit Ashes can't be called anywhere or if you've already summoned help via another means, but if you've got the right ones, they're arguably better than summoning human help. Most will cost you some FP, just like magic, but don't come with the downside of increasing the boss's health to compensate like a regular summon would. Since the bosses of Elden Ring are so aggressive, and there are more than a few where you're facing two at once, having a reliable buddy to back you up is almost necessary for evening the odds. Rather than fumble around trying to sort out which out of the dozens of Spirit Ashes you've collected is best, here's a list of the best ones to invest your upgrades into in Elden Ring.

Read more
How to beat Jouzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Like a master ninja. How to beat Juzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
You defeated Drunkard | How to beat Jouzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

 

Juzou the Drunkard is one of the most imposing looking mini-bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. His mammoth frame and huge sword makes the prospect of killing him, at first glance, seem like a truly daunting endeavor. With a sound strategy and a bit of forethought, the Drunkard can go down fairly easily.
How to unlock the Hirata Estate

Read more
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey 4K QLED gaming monitor is $900 off
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 on a grey background.

If you've got the cash to spend on a top-quality screen for your gaming setup, you'll want to take advantage of Samsung's $900 discount for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. From its original price of $2,200, it's down to $1,300 -- it's still not cheap, but the moment that you start playing your favorite game on this display, you'll understand when we say that it's worth every penny. This is one of the most attractive monitor deals in the market right now, which means you have to hurry if you don't want to miss out as stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is one of the best monitors ever made, according to our roundup of the best monitors, and it's very easy to see why. It's one of the biggest and brightest ultrawide monitors that you can buy right now with a 49-inch curved screen with DQHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. The monitor also supports Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro for the smoothest gameplay that you can imagine. Samsung, one of the best TV brands, brings Quantum Mini-LED technology into the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor for absolute immersion.

Read more