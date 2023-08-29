 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to beat Balteus in Armored Core 6

Jesse Lennox
By

The first chapter of Armored Core 6 will teach you all the basics you need to know when jumping into your AC mech on a mission. You might face a tough mission or two here and there, and even a challenging boss, but you likely won’t hit a real roadblock until the final boss of chapter 1, Balteus. This boss acts much differently from any enemy you faced before, and won’t go easy on you. If you’re struggling to survive in this hectic encounter, here’s how to beat Balteus in Armored Core 6.

Balteus boss guide

A flying mech launching dozens of missiles in the air.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Why will Balteus give you so much trouble? This is the first boss with a shield, and it can unleash what feels like an impossible amount of missiles upon you. When entering this fight, it is important that you have something that can quickly deal with its shields, such as a pulse gun or strong assault rifle, plus something on your shoulders like missile launchers for when it’s time to deal direct damage.

Recommended Videos

When Balteus shoots a swarm of missiles at you, your best bet is to use Assault Boost to get clear, but don’t try to get in close. Stay at whatever range you can with your weapons to pepper it with shots to drain its shield and build up stagger. Once that shield pops, unleash everything you’ve got to take advantage of its vulnerability. Its shields take a bit to recharge, so you may get two or more staggers in before it gets it back and you need to back off.

Related

At around 50% HP, Balteus gets a new move where it starts glowing white. Immediately retreat when you see this, as it will unleash an area of effect blast while also regaining shields. From that point, it will start attacking with its flaming swords that can eat through your health very fast, plus a cannon. If you get too far away, it will use those missiles again, so try and stay in medium range, picking shots, dodging, and working on getting that shield down again. Once drained, if you’re packing a melee weapon, Assault Boosting in for a slash deals a ton of damage that can help end the fight before it ends you.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best Talismans in Elden Ring
A dragon breathes fire in Elden Ring.

There are so many ways to augment your character in Elden Ring outside of simply leveling up. When it comes down to it, what you have equipped can make a bigger difference to your stats than, well, even your stats themselves. Between your weapon, shield, armor, and consumable items, you can turn a decent build into an overpowered beast that can crush a boss as easily as a simple mob. In past Souls games, one of the most important parts of any character's build was collecting and equipping the best rings to buff up the right stats or give a much-needed advantage in one aspect or another. While rings are gone for Elden Ring, they have been replaced with the nearly identical Talismans.

Talismans are functionally identical to rings. You start out with just two slots to fill, but can eventually max out at four. There are far more than four Talismans in the game, of course, so you will need to pick and choose which are the most important for your character to wear at any time, or for any situation. Some are good essentially all the time, while others are more situational, and others still will never have a purpose for your run. With dozens to find across the Lands Between, it can be hard to nail down which are the best ones. We scoured the map and ran the numbers to pin down the best Talismans in Elden Ring you need to pick up.

Read more
The best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring
A player stands next to Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff in Elden Ring.

In every FromSoftware Souls game, summons have existed in multiple forms. There are helpful human summons that can fight alongside you, but also human invaders that aim to kill you. Alternatively, there are NPC summons that can serve those same two purposes. The situations and requirements for how and when you can access these summons change from game to game, but in Elden Ring there is a third option thrown into the mix. Instead of costing items, humanity, or only being available in specific locations, Spirit Ashes are a new type of NPC summon that calls a ghostly figure -- usually based on an enemy -- to your side. There are dozens of them to be collected in The Lands Between, and all can be upgraded with rare materials. But the power gap between some of them is quite large.

Spirit Ashes can't be called anywhere or if you've already summoned help via another means, but if you've got the right ones, they're arguably better than summoning human help. Most will cost you some FP, just like magic, but don't come with the downside of increasing the boss's health to compensate like a regular summon would. Since the bosses of Elden Ring are so aggressive, and there are more than a few where you're facing two at once, having a reliable buddy to back you up is almost necessary for evening the odds. Rather than fumble around trying to sort out which out of the dozens of Spirit Ashes you've collected is best, here's a list of the best ones to invest your upgrades into in Elden Ring.

Read more
Elden Ring: How to get and use the Flask of Wondrous Physick
elden ring wondrous physick guide

There have been a few experiments in FromSoftware's Souls-style games in how healing works. In every game, with the exception of Bloodborne, you have a main healing flask. In Elden Ring, it is called the Flask of Crimson Tears (or Flask of Cerulean Tears for FP recovery) and works just like the classic Estus flask from the main trilogy. There have always been alternative consumable items that also restore health, with the most contentious being the Life Gems in Dark Souls 2. Thankfully nothing that controversial exists in Elden Ring, but there is one other way you can heal or give yourself a different combination of buffs that isn't a consumable ... assuming you can find it, that is.

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a unique item in Elden Ring. Being a flask, it can heal you, but it is much more versatile than that. Unlike Life Gems, which could easily be exploited to break the balance of Dark Souls 2, this alternative flask is treated the same as your other flasks rather than a consumable you can farm or purchase 99 of and cheese the game with. This is also technically an optional item since it can only be found in one specific spot in the massive open world of the Lands Between, meaning if you happen to not explore this one area, you will never interact with it. The buffs you can give yourself with the Flask of Wondrous Physick truly are wonderful, so here's everything you need to know about what it does and where to get it in Elden Ring.

Read more