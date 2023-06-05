 Skip to main content
Street Fighter 6: how to enroll with every master

Jesse Lennox
If you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best. Street Fighter 6 lets you put yourself into the action by creating your own custom character who learns the art of fighting from both the iconic world warriors and a host of newcomers while advancing through the World Tour mode. Each master you pledge yourself to will unlock their own unique moves to add to your list of possibilities when customizing your moveset. You might think meeting all the characters would happen naturally through the story, yet you can easily complete the entire mode without encountering most of the masters. Let us give you your first lesson by showing you how to enroll with every master in Street Fighter 6.

How to enroll with every master

The player and Li-Fen prepare to fight the Mad Gear Gang in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.
Each of the main characters included at the launch of Street Fighter 6 is considered a master, which results in a total of 18 to find. Some you will come across naturally as you play World Tour mode, but most are either hidden or require you to complete certain optional objectives to find. Here’s each master and how you can find them to learn their special moves.

Luke

You will automatically be enrolled with Luke when you begin World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6. You can find and train with him at any time in Metro City at the warehouse marked on your map.

Chin-Li

Chun-Lu is also impossible to miss as you go through the story. Once you get to Chapter 2-1, your objective will be to fund Chun-Li in the Chinatown area of the map. Once you find her there, you can go back to that spot to train with her at any time.

Marisa

Further on in the story, when you get to Chapter 3-3, your objective will now be able to travel using the World Map to get to Colosseo. Once you arrive, Marisa will be introduced automatically. Just speak with her again afterward to become her student.

Blanka

The big green beast Blanka can be missed, but only if you don’t bother exploring. After you get to Chapter 6-1, Luke will unlock the Ranger’s Hut location on the World Map. Not only will you be able to become Blanka’s student, but you will also get the Blanka Chan outfit.

Dee Jay

Also available in Chapter 6-1, Dee Jay is found in Bather’s Beach. After a battle (regardless of if you win or lose), you will be able to enroll with this master.

Lily

Lily is the first tricky master to enroll with. During Chapter 4-1, you need to complete a side mission called “The Spirit Guide” that you can pick up from an NPC in Chinatown named Ana. After completing the quest, Thunderfoot Settlement will be unlocked on the World Map. Go there, speak to a few NPCs, and Lily will arrive in a cutscene. Once it ends, speak to her to enroll as a student.

Cammy

Cammy also is locked behind a side mission that you can go on during Chapter 7-1. The one in question is called “Special Unit Del-?” in Metro City. Head down to the subway to grab the quest, complete it by clearing out the subway, and unlock access to the stadium area on the west side of the map. Once you take care of all the enemies downtown, you can go back to King Street via the World Map to find and battle Cammy.

Jamie

Jamie is slightly tricky to find. You need to be in Metro City during the night and go into the Chinatown alley. He will be in the middle of a fight, leading to his intro, after which you can climb up the nearby ladder and onto the roof to speak and train with him.

Ken

After a long break, Ken will be the next unmissable master. Once you get to Chapter 8-3, you will get the mission “The Elusive Former National Champ” that sends you to go find Ken at a construction site. After getting the appropriate headgear, you can head to the site and  be introduced to him.

E. Honda

Not long after you encounter Ken, E. Honda will show up in Chapter 8-4 during the “Big in Japan” mission. Simply head to the restaurant to meet up with the famous sumo star.

Ryu

Ryu can be found next by traveling to Genbu Temple. Just walk up and speak to him to begin training.

Kimberly

Also unmissable, Kimberly will be introduced during Chapter 8-7 during the “High Flying Man” mission. Once the mission is complete, she will be posted up on the roof above your hideout.

Guile

Once you’ve finished Chapter 8-7, you can go learn from Guile by putting on the SiRN lab coat and talking to an NPC at the construction site to get a mission to go to the Carrier Byron Taylor. Go there, fight a bit, and he will jump in to help you out.

Manon

Following Chapter 7-3, when the “Extra” sidequest unlocks in Metro City’s Beat Square, you will be taken to Fete Foraine automatically. After Manon introduces herself, you can speak to her again to become a student.

Dhalsim

The yoga master himself can be found by doing the “Yoga Statue” quest available starting on Chapter 9. Talk to Anik in Bayside Park in Metro City. Complete the quest to unlock Dhalsimer Temple on the World Map, where you can enroll with Dhalsim.

Zangief

The sidequest for Zangief also spawns when you hit Chapter 9. This time, you need to go to the stadium to find the “Hither and Thither” mission from some wrestlers. Finish up the quest and the Barmaley Steelworks will be added to your map. Zip on over and meet the master grappler.

Juri

Not available until much later in Chapter 11-4, you’re looking for the “A Hardboiled Adventure” sidequest in Nayshall from Govind in the Bazaar. You will need to wait until Chapter 12 before you can fully finish this quest, but once done, you can ask to study under Juri.

JP

The last master you will find can only be encountered once you’ve fully finished World Tour mode. Once everything is wrapped up, go to Old Nayshall at night and go to the Suval’hal Arena Entrance. JP will be there waiting by the stairs around back for someone to come asking to train.

