Armored Core VI gameplay showcases intense mech fights, deep customization

Tomas Franzese
By

A new gameplay video for FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is out now, and it highlights the intense combat and detailed mech customization that Digital Trends first got a look at during Summer Game Fest Play Days earlier in the month.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Gameplay Footage

The gameplay video begins with a mech leaping off a ledge and boosting through the air to get across a large mechanical facility. It then showcases some combat against minor enemies as the player makes their way deeper into the base so we can see some of the tense combat situations players will find themselves in as they boost around, shoot, and sometimes even melee attacks. 

After a look at a Detective Mode-like ability that allows players to scout ahead and some more combat, the trailer cuts away to highlight Armored Core VI’s deep customization systems. We see the person playing change arm and back “units,” which essentially serve as new weapons. We then see the different kinds of body parts and generators that a mech can be equipped with to make it look and play differently.

And yes, the video confirms that you can customize the color of your mech.

Mech customization in Armored Core VI.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

After highlighting customization, it’s back to more fighting, which ultimately culminates in a boss fight against a boss that looks a bit like a furnace. It has the remarkable visual design, attack variety, and aggressiveness one would come to expect from a boss in a FromSoftware game, but unfortunately, the player dies and the trailer ends before the boss can be defeated. Still, if you were on the fence about Armored Core VI before, this gameplay footage shows you exactly what to expect.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on August 25.

