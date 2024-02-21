Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree finally arrives this June

We finally got our first full look at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion for FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed 2022 open-world game. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer for it, as publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed a June 21 release date.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer is full of gameplay, showing the new area that players can explore, many different bosses and combat encounters, and some awesome new weapons. Standouts include a boss that’s a giant burning wicker man, a large hippo-like creature that can grow sparks out of its body, and a powerful-looking flaming crossbow weapon. The trailer also shows the player dying many times, so it looks like Shadow of the Erdtree will feature a lot more of the satisfying, yet difficult gameplay loop that the original offered.

It’s hard to discern too much about the story from this trailer, although the trailer’s description reads, “In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.”

At the end of the trailer, it’s confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree launches on June 21. Its pre-order bonus is the Ring of Miquella in-game bonus gesture. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, which includes both the base game and the expansion, and a Collector’s Edition that comes with a hardcover art book and Messmer the Impaler statue will launch on that day as well.

Elden Ring is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Shadow of the Erdtree adds to the experience across all of the same platforms on June 21.

