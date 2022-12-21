PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live offering discounts up to 75% off on a wide variety of games, old and new. The sale includes some of 2022’s heavy hitters, from Elden Ring to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
The sale is live right now and you can access it through the PlayStation Store on consoles or a web browser. There are 3,725 items on sale in total, though that list includes discounts on in-game currency for games like Grand Theft Auto V as well as special editions of games.
The most eye-catching deals revolve around 2022’s big games. Elden Ring is currently 30% off, bringing it down to $42. You can grab the deluxe edition of it for $56 on both PS4 and PS5. Similarly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale, with the cross-gen version down to $60 (it’s usually $70) and the Vault Edition at $80. Also noteworthy is that the “Palace Edition” of the very recently released Need for Speed Unbound is down to $48.
While there are too many games to list, here’s a quick rundown of some of this year’s biggest highlights.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle — $60
- Elden Ring — $42
- Fifa 23 Standard Edition — $30
- NBA 2K 23 — $24
- Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition — $48
- The Last of Us Part I — $50
- Horizon Forbidden West — $40
- Gotham Knights — $45
- Stray — $24
- Gran Turismo 7 — $40
- Sonic Frontiers — $42
- Ghostwire Tokyo — $24
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — $30
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — $40
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — $30
The PlayStation holiday sale runs from now through January 6, though some titles (including Modern Warfare II) will leave the line-up on January 4. Make sure to grab the games you want early so you don’t miss out.
