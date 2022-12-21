PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live offering discounts up to 75% off on a wide variety of games, old and new. The sale includes some of 2022’s heavy hitters, from Elden Ring to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The sale is live right now and you can access it through the PlayStation Store on consoles or a web browser. There are 3,725 items on sale in total, though that list includes discounts on in-game currency for games like Grand Theft Auto V as well as special editions of games.

The most eye-catching deals revolve around 2022’s big games. Elden Ring is currently 30% off, bringing it down to $42. You can grab the deluxe edition of it for $56 on both PS4 and PS5. Similarly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale, with the cross-gen version down to $60 (it’s usually $70) and the Vault Edition at $80. Also noteworthy is that the “Palace Edition” of the very recently released Need for Speed Unbound is down to $48.

While there are too many games to list, here’s a quick rundown of some of this year’s biggest highlights.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle — $60

Elden Ring — $42

Fifa 23 Standard Edition — $30

NBA 2K 23 — $24

Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition — $48

The Last of Us Part I — $50

Horizon Forbidden West — $40

Gotham Knights — $45

Stray — $24

Gran Turismo 7 — $40

Sonic Frontiers — $42

Ghostwire Tokyo — $24

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — $30

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — $40

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — $30

The PlayStation holiday sale runs from now through January 6, though some titles (including Modern Warfare II) will leave the line-up on January 4. Make sure to grab the games you want early so you don’t miss out.

