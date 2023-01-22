10 best Elden Ring mods

It was thanks to modders that the original PC port of Dark Souls reached a stable and respectable state. Once the technical wrinkles were ironed out, modders turned to expanding and improving the game in numerous ways to keep the game feeling fresh. Years later, those same talented modders have moved on to the latest and largest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring. With plenty of time to learn the game, there are tons of mods out there that can not only fix nagging issues in the game but add entirely new ways to play. Here are some of the best mods out there for Elden Ring.

How to mod Elden Ring

Since Elden Ring is available on PC, that’s where modding scene is most popular. However, if this is your first time modding a game, it might sound a little confusing. Thankfully, the process is very simple, and even this tutorial video can show you the basics of modding your game in under three minutes.

Seamless Co-op

Elden Ring uses a more advanced form of the summoning systems from the Dark Souls series, but still has limitations, most notably being partners being forced out of your game after every boss or death. The Seamless Co-op mod aims to make the entire game playable with a partner without any interruptions when players die, bosses are beaten, and no fog walls. It is still being worked on, but already works very well.

Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table

Once you’ve beaten Elden Ring for your second, third, or eighth time, you may just want to see what you can do to break the game. The Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table gives you the keys to the castle and lets you basically mod the game yourself to do things like create your own spells, spawn bosses, edit stats, use freecam, and tons more.

Elden Ring Item and Enemy Randomizer

Randomizers are one of the most popular mod types for any game. Simply switching up what enemies, items, and bosses you encounter at any given time can breathe new life into even the most familiar games. Naturally, the Elden Ring Item and Enemy Randomizer will make all items found in the world, from enemies, bosses, and in shops, plus what enemies and bosses you find completely random each time you play.

Easy Mode for Elden Ring

Get your “git good” remarks out of the way now and just accept the fact that, for some people, Elden Ring would be more fun if it wasn’t as punishing. This Easy Mode for Elden Ring mod gives you three options to tweak the difficulty to suit your tastes: Damage Edit Only, which reduces incoming damage and buffs how much damage you do, Damage Tweak + 10x Rune (and 2x Flask Heal) which does everything from the first, plus gives you double the healing flasks and reduces weapon upgrade costs. The final option is Personal Edit, which includes everything prior, plus a ton of other benefits like removing weight limits and making nothing cost any FP.

Performance Boost

As much as FromSoftware has improved its PC ports, there are still issues that PC players aren’t used to having. While there have been patches, it still falls on mods like the Performance Boost mod to get the game running as you would hope. With this installed, you can boost the fps, fix invisible enemies, and remove taxing features like rain, volumetric effects, and grass.

Berserker Armor and Dragon Slayer

Berserk has been referenced throughout the entire FromSoftware library of games and is one of the clearest inspirations. Rather than keeping it as a heavy homage, the Berserker Armor and Dragon Slayer mod simply lets you cosplay as the Black Swordsman Guts himself with his iconic weapon and armor.

Pause the game

Really, what else needs to be said about this mod? Everyone will have a moment at some point, like it or not, where they will need to pause the game, and that’s exactly what the Pause the game mod gives you.

NPCs and Bosses Spirit Summons

Spirit Summons are a new feature to Elden Ring, and there are dozens of awesome ghostly companions you can bring with you into battle. However, the NPCs and Bosses Spirit Summons mod brings in a ton of NPCs and bosses, including Malenia and Radagon, as summonable allies.

Elden Ring Ascended Mod

If you’ve mastered the game and need a fresh challenge, the Elden Ring Ascended Mod will make you think twice. This mod alters enemy physics and AI, gives armor, talismans, and weapons new effects, and adds three difficulty options: Normal, where enemies deal 50% more damage than the base game, Nightmare, where there are more enemies and bosses, plus you start with permanent debuffs, and Age of Stars. This final mode bundles everything from the prior two difficulties, plus keeps the world in perpetual night so elite enemies will always spawn.

ERR – Elden Ring Reforged

On the other hand, ERR – Elden Ring Reforged, doesn’t try to make the game necessarily harder, but still overhauls the experience. It does this by adding new mechanics like deflections and fortunes, equipment rebalances, modified enemy AI, and more. This mod also allows you to change up some difficulty options at any Site of Grace, but perhaps the most exciting, however, is the ability to fight any defeated boss again by visiting the Roundtable Hold.

