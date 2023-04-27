 Skip to main content
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon follows up Elden Ring in August

Tomas Franzese
By

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed when we can expect Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release at the end of a new trailer. After getting a first look at some of the game’s bombastic mecha fights, we learned that Armored Core VI will come out on August 25.

Before Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls became popular and increased FromSoftware’s notoriety exponentially, Armored Core was the series the Japanese developer was best known for. This series of intense mecha shooters haven’t seen a new entry since September 2013, though. That’s why it was a nice surprise to see Armored Core VI announced at The Game Awards last year. It not only revived a long-dormant series but provided a nice change of pace for FromSoftware after it had perfected the Souls formula with Elden Ring.

As for the gameplay trailer, it begins with a massive rocket making planetfall by the command of a “Handler Walter”. After that, we see some environmental shots of many of the levels players will be able to explore before hearing that augmented human C4-621, presumably the player, has awakened. The trailer is a non-stop action fest after that, as we see mecha boosting around levels fighting each other with powerful gunfire, rockets, and other weaponry from the ground and air. It certainly looks nothing like Elden Ring, but that makes us all the more excited.

A press release following the trailer also revealed more information about the game’s story. It takes place on a planet called Rubicon 3, where an energy source called Coral was discovered but ultimately caused a planet-wide catastrophe. Armored Core VI takes place almost fifty years after that and follows a mercenary in the middle of corporations and resistance groups fighting over what remains of Coral.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 25.

