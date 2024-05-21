 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer follows Miquella into the Land of Shadow

By
ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Story Trailer

FromSoftware has finally (sort of) revealed the story players will be experiencing in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. As we learned in the reveal trailer, and from comments made by director Hidetaka Miyazaki, it will follow the story of Miquella of the Haligtree (referred to as Miquella the Kind in the trailer).

Recommended Videos

The trailer depicts the war that arose after Miquella attempted to create a new Erdtree to help cure his and his sister Malenia’s curses. Miquella “abandoned everything,” including his golden flesh and his fate, according to the trailer. At the end, we see a group of players going into the Land of Shadow to follow him. “Will you walk with us?” the narrator asks.

Related

There are a few other questions that need to be answered as well. Why is Miquella shown as a young man when his curse trapped him in the body of a child? What you’ll be doing specifically is still unknown, but we can assume it involves finding Miquella in some way or following in his footsteps. Either way, you’re going into the Land of Shadow, a whole new map created for the expansion.

The demigod Miquella, who’s crucial to the story setting up the events of Elden Ring, hasn’t actually appeared alive in the game yet, and has only been seen as a statue and as a decrepit hand inside a cocoon. You also learn about him as you explore the world and defeat his sister, Malenia, in one of Elden Ring‘s toughest boss battles.

We expect there to be other trailers in the leadup to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s release on June 21, 2024. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
10 best Elden Ring mods
Multiple players look out over a landscape with the Elden Ring co-op mod.

It was thanks to modders that the original PC port of Dark Souls reached a stable and respectable state. Once the technical wrinkles were ironed out, modders turned to expanding and improving the game in numerous ways to keep the game feeling fresh. Years later, those same talented modders have moved on to the latest and largest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring. With plenty of time to learn the game, there are tons of mods out there that can not only fix nagging issues in the game but add entirely new ways to play. Here are some of the best mods out there for Elden Ring.
How to mod Elden Ring
Since Elden Ring is available on PC, that's where modding scene is most popular. However, if this is your first time modding a game, it might sound a little confusing. Thankfully, the process is very simple, and even this tutorial video can show you the basics of modding your game in under three minutes.
Seamless Co-op

Elden Ring uses a more advanced form of the summoning systems from the Dark Souls series, but still has limitations, most notably being partners being forced out of your game after every boss or death. The Seamless Co-op mod aims to make the entire game playable with a partner without any interruptions when players die, bosses are beaten, and no fog walls. It is still being worked on, but already works very well.
Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table
Once you've beaten Elden Ring for your second, third, or eighth time, you may just want to see what you can do to break the game. The Elden Ring Ultimate Cheat Engine Table gives you the keys to the castle and lets you basically mod the game yourself to do things like create your own spells, spawn bosses, edit stats, use freecam, and tons more.
Elden Ring Item and Enemy Randomizer

Read more
Elden Ring, Modern Warfare II discounted in big PlayStation holiday sale
Four players fight in an Elden Ring colosseum.

PlayStation's annual holiday sale is now live offering discounts up to 75% off on a wide variety of games, old and new. The sale includes some of 2022's heavy hitters, from Elden Ring to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The sale is live right now and you can access it through the PlayStation Store on consoles or a web browser. There are 3,725 items on sale in total, though that list includes discounts on in-game currency for games like Grand Theft Auto V as well as special editions of games.

Read more
2022’s biggest games need to learn a valuable lesson from Elden Ring
Elden Ring knight sitting with maiden at a site of grace.

As 2022's biggest releases, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok have been pitted against each other in just about every way this year. However, they couldn't be more different in one key way. While Elden Ring wants its players to get lost in The Lands Between, God of War: Ragnarok (and many more of 2022's biggest budget games) seem terrified of players missing a single piece of content.

Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and most other blockbuster game this year tended to hold players hands tighter than ever. That attitude stood in stark contrast with Elden Ring, which isn't just OK with letting players miss out on massive amounts of content, but almost seems to want them to. This isn't purely a critique on how Forbidden West has checklists and waypoints while Elden Ring doesn't; those are just the symptoms of the bigger problem with modern game design.

Read more