ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Story Trailer

FromSoftware has finally (sort of) revealed the story players will be experiencing in the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. As we learned in the reveal trailer, and from comments made by director Hidetaka Miyazaki, it will follow the story of Miquella of the Haligtree (referred to as Miquella the Kind in the trailer).

Recommended Videos

The trailer depicts the war that arose after Miquella attempted to create a new Erdtree to help cure his and his sister Malenia’s curses. Miquella “abandoned everything,” including his golden flesh and his fate, according to the trailer. At the end, we see a group of players going into the Land of Shadow to follow him. “Will you walk with us?” the narrator asks.

There are a few other questions that need to be answered as well. Why is Miquella shown as a young man when his curse trapped him in the body of a child? What you’ll be doing specifically is still unknown, but we can assume it involves finding Miquella in some way or following in his footsteps. Either way, you’re going into the Land of Shadow, a whole new map created for the expansion.

The demigod Miquella, who’s crucial to the story setting up the events of Elden Ring, hasn’t actually appeared alive in the game yet, and has only been seen as a statue and as a decrepit hand inside a cocoon. You also learn about him as you explore the world and defeat his sister, Malenia, in one of Elden Ring‘s toughest boss battles.

We expect there to be other trailers in the leadup to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s release on June 21, 2024. It’ll be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations