How to beat the Green Monster of the Swamp in Lies of P

Jesse Lennox
By

People are drawn to challenging games like Lies of P for a variety of reasons. Some enjoy the atmosphere, the storytelling, the exploration, and more, but for many, it is the bosses that make or break the experience. Without a doubt, Lies of P delivers on providing the kinds of challenging bosses fans of other soulslike games are after, but some may push things a bit too far. By the time you’ve reached the Barren Swamp, the game fully expects you to have mastered all the mechanics, weapons, Legion Arms, and more. At this point, you will be faced with the Green Monster of the Swamp. This boss’s patterns are incredibly hard to read, plus it can inflict you with Decay if you’re not careful. If this creature from the swamp is giving you grief, here’s how to best this foul beast in Lies of P.

Green Monster of the Swamp strategy

The second phase of the swamp monster mixed with a puppet.
Neowiz

The Green Monster of the Swamp fight will have two phases, the first of which it will bear the normal name. To most easily counter this form, you will want a Legion Arm or weapon that can deal fire damage, which is its elemental weakness. For yourself, equip something like the Defense Parts that buff your resistances, as well as Attribute Resistant Ampoules and Purification Ampoules to counter any Decay.

The boss has five main attacks in this stage, a close sweep, clawing swipe with Decay, underground attack, whip with its antennae, and forward charge. Nearly all of these moves should be dodged rather than blocked or parried, with the exception of the antennae whip. The boss is very aggressive in this phase, but your moment to strike comes whenever it stops to let out a scream. When you see and hear this, rush in and get out as much damage as you can before backing off. Another tactic is to stay far back to bait out the burrowing attack and dodge it. If you pull it off, it takes a long time for it to recover from the move, so you can wail on your foe.

You’ll know phase two begins when the boss transforms into Puppet-Devouring Green Monster. Most of the moves are the same, but a few are now more powerful. Now, if you avoid its attack, it will charge up to three times instead of once. Its swipes and antennae whips can now score multiple hits as well. If you’re confident in your parrying ability, that last move specifically is perfect for rapidly building up stagger. One thing to make sure to avoid is when it raises up on two legs to prepare for a grab. If it snatches you, you’d better hope your HP was high beforehand or else you may be starting over after the huge hit you’re about to take.

Watch out for its leaps, but the same general strategy applies of waiting for attacks that you can reliably dodge and punish with a hit or two. Don’t get greedy in this phase unless you pull off a stagger. Play it cool and slow and you will overcome this boss, earning tens of thousands of Ergo, as well as the Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo and the Golden Ergo items.

