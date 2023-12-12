 Skip to main content
How to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite

Jesse Lennox
By

Obsidian is almost as rare a resource in Lego Fortnite as it is in real life. This black, razor-sharp material can only be found in the most dangerous environments. That means knowing where to find it is only part of the trouble. The real test will be in preparing yourself to survive the trip. You’ll also need the tools necessary to collect it. If you’re ready to face the heat, here’s how to get Obsidian in Lego Fortnite.

Where to find Obsidian

Obsidian inside a lego fortnite cave.
Epic Games

Obsidian is an ore, so if your first instinct was to look for Obsidian inside of caves, then you’re on the right track. Unlike something like Marble, however, Obsidian isn’t as common or in as easy to reach places. Obsidian will be found deep into caves near lava, but only caves found in a desert biome will have lava inside.

Recommended Videos

Once you’ve found a desert cave, you will want to stock up on an item that gives you some heat resistance since, if it wasn’t obvious, lava is quite hot. Get to spelunking, ready to fight any mobs on the way, until you reach a lava deposit. This is where you can find Obsidian (pictured above), which can often be high up on the walls. You need at least a Rare Pickaxe to successfully mine it, so you won’t be able to get it right away. Focus on collecting basic rocks first to build toward nabbing a better pickaxe.

Once you have your tool, collect your haul — but don’t get greedy — and make your escape with the goods.

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games.
