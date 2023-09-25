 Skip to main content
The best Legion Arms in Lies of P

Jesse Lennox
Being a puppet in Lies of P offers you plenty of advantages that more organic creatures like us don’t have access to. Somewhat like Sekiro, your mechanical boy has multiple prosthetic arms that can be swapped out to give you access to different powerful abilities alongside your standard weapon. Each prosthetic, called Legion Arms, can completely change up your strategy and how you approach encounters and can be upgraded to be even more potent. Upgrades, of course, aren’t free. Since you can’t realistically invest in all the Legion Arms in the game, we’ll run down the best ones in Lies of P so you can crush your foes and finally reach the ending.

Best Legion Arms

Pinocchio with a blue electric arm.
Neowiz

Aegis

We begin with a simple Legion Arm, but one that can’t be denied as at least one of the best, no matter the situation. Aegis lets you whip out a shield to deflect an enemy attack, but it doesn’t end there. Any enemy foolish enough to hit it will also get an explosion in their face as retaliation. Through upgrades, you can even make it so you’re free to attack while still holding up your block. Unlike many other arms that are more situational, Aegis is great whether you’re fighting regular mobs or a boss.

Falcon Eyes

Your ranged options in Lies of P are normally very limited, to say the least. While even this great arm can’t turn the game into a third-person shooter, Falcon Eyes can certainly help soften up, or even clean up, enemies from a nice, safe distance. By default, you will shoot an explosive bullet at whatever you’re targeting and can upgrade it to simply fire more. So long as you can get some distance from an enemy, this is another Legion Arm that will serve you well in nearly all scenarios.

Fulminis

While everyone has their elemental preferences, it’s hard to deny that the Fulminis doesn’t make electricity feel like the absolute best in the game. After charging up this arm as much or as little as you want, you can dish out a bolt of lightning that chains between enemies and even paralyzes them. This is a short-range, shotgun-like blast but very effective. After upgrading it, you can even charge while moving to make landing a full damage blast easier.

Puppet String

There are no strings on you, but you can put them on your foes with the Puppet String arm. Functioning like the popular Snatch move from other action games, this grappling hook lets you yank enemies towards you from afar to attack with your primary weapon. This isn’t only fun and satisfying, but useful in breaking up groups and isolating enemies. If you upgrade it, you can reverse the function by pulling yourself toward an enemy instead.

Pandemonium

Acid is a tricky thing in Lies of P, but if you can master it with the Pandemonium it will serve you quite well. This arm squirts out a pool of acid that will damage anything standing inside it, making it potentially great for chipping down at entire groups or a single large, slow target’s health. You can upgrade it to shoot further, plus explode once the acid pool evaporates. It’s harder to make work all the time, but well worth it when you can.

