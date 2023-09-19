 Skip to main content
The best weapons in Lies of P

Jesse Lennox
By

This interpretation of the classic Pinocchio is nothing like the friendly (if a little creepy) original. Your puppet brought to life is sent out into a world of dangers around every corner, and only your weapons and reflexes will see you through. Lies of P is a Soulslike, after all, so finding and testing out new weapons is all part of the experience. That and dying, of course. Still, if you want to avoid doing the latter as much as possible, a strong weapon will come in handy. This game uses a system where you can customize your arsenal by swapping out the blades and handles, giving you tons of possibilities, but we’ll focus on which weapons are the best out of the box in Lies of P and let you do the tweaking from there.

Soulslike Bosses
Neowiz

Puppet Saber

Because you can get the Puppet Saber right at the start of Lies of P, you might write it off as something that’s only viable in the early game and should be dumped ASAP. That’s not the case, as this fast-hitting sword can stay competitive at least until the midgame. It has a good range, is fast, and has a great charge attack you can use to zone enemies with. It scales at rank C in both Motivity and Technique, and comes with the fable art of Storm Slash, which unleashes a flurry of strikes on a target ahead of you. The other art it packs is Concentrate, which gives you a temporary attack buff.

Salamander Dagger

If you are going for a build focused on doing a lot of quick hits rather than long, heavy strikes, daggers like the Salamander Dagger are your best friend. This dagger’s real advantage is that it deals fire damage, which many enemies are weak against. It scales at a B in Advance, C in Technique, and D in Motivity. It also has the Ignite ability to give it even more firepower (literally), and the guard ability of doing a fast stab before automatically retreating.

Booster Glaive

There aren’t a ton of area-control weapons in Lies of P, which makes the Booster Glaive stand out as a unique pick. You get good range, and the arc on each swing is perfect for crowd control. In tighter, more linear spaces, you can use the charge attack for a forward thrust. This is a Technique weapon, scaling at B, but it also has D scaling in Motivity. It shares the Storm Slash skill with the Puppet Saber, but also has the Patient Slash, which lets you charge up one large, powerful strikes.

Acidic Crystal Spear

Despite the word “Spear” being in the weapon’s name, the Acidic Crystal Spear technically falls under the Dagger category of weapons. Regardless, this has the looks, range, and feel of a spear. It can do fast, poking attacks, and will deal acid damage on each strike as well. You get great A-level scaling with Advance, as well as D level in Technique and Motivity. The Radiate art is just like the Salamander Dagger’s Ignite, only for acid, and Single Stab is a more powerful forward lunge attack.

Two Dragons Sword

With a name like the Two Dragons Sword, who could resist at least trying this katana out? This boss weapon gives you all the flair and speed of a katana, but it unfortunately cannot be disassembled or modified. Still, with A scaling in Technique and D in Motivity, you won’t be wanting for much with this blade. Your two skills are Link Emergency Dodge, which has you dodge forward and gives you the option to use a Fable slot to do two follow-up attacks, and Wind of Swords, which unleashes a torrent of swords in an area of effect.

The best weapons in Starfield
A screenshot of a pilot in a spaceship in Starfield.

One of the most exciting parts of diving into a brand new sci-fi universe like Starfield is discovering all the new futuristic technologies. There are of course spaceships and jetpacks, but what you'll be using most often will be the suite of weaponry. We haven't gone completely beyond the use of traditional guns as we recognize them, but that doesn't mean there aren't more exotic and exciting weapons to find. All weapons fit into a few major categories, but there are many unique variants that have far better stats or special traits that put them above the rest. Here is a quick list of some of the best weapons in Starfield.
Best weapons in Starfield

Magshear
Rifles are among the most common weapons in Starfield, and also the most reliable. They're good at most ranges, tend to have a good rate of fire, and can be tweaked with plenty of mods. The Megshear rifle in particular is one of the most powerful of its class we've encountered. It uses .50 MI ammo, meaning it's going to pack a heavy punch of 12 damage per shot, which is quite high when you consider it has a fire rate of 300. It has a standard range of 40, which is typical, but has five mod slots you can use to tune it to your liking.
Razorback
Let's face it, plenty of you are going to be role-playing a Han Solo-style bounty hunter in Starfield. As such, you will want to be backing the best pistol possible. Pistols may not be viable in most shooters, but there are plenty that can not only hold their own here but even be some of the best weapons in the game. The Razorback, for example, hits like a truck at 61 base damage. This is a revolver-style gun, though, so you have to deal with a very low fire rate of 12 and only six shots per mag, but with eight mod slots, you can turn this hand cannon into just about anything you want.
N67 Smartgun
We all know that scene in Aliens where the Marines pull out the huge smartguns and unload on the xenomorphs swarming them, right? The N67 Smartgun looks more like a traditional chaingun than that but is functionally just as effective. Each round does 11 damage, but when you're spitting bullets out at a fire rate of 350, that adds up very quickly. Each mag holds 300 bullets, with a decent range of 40, but you're trading off accuracy which is just below half at 49.3% so you want to be close. This is a unique gun, meaning it comes with Shattering, which makes it super effective against armor, plus has two mods already installed: a Compensator and Armor-Piercing Rounds.
Technophile's Pacifier
There's not much to say about shotguns in Starfield that you don't already know. Still, if you want to get the most bang for your buckshot, go with the Technophile's Pacifier. Each blast kicks out 93 damage at a decent fire rate of 20. The range, as you would expect, is only 17, but you can up it some thanks to six available mod slots. It is also pretty accurate off the bat at 55.9% and holds seven shells before reloading.
Assassin's Beowulf
Back to rifles, but this time we're looking at more of a sniper-style gun. The Assassin's Beowulf is perfect for scoping out an outpost and picking off targets from the shadows. It deals 44 damage with great range and accuracy. It comes with eight mod slots open, so you will need to tinker with it to add on a scope, long barrel, suppressor, and whatever else you like, but it can easily become your most trusty sniper.
Brawler's Equinox
We weren't going to leave out any of the laser weapons on a list like this, and if you're going to go full sci-fi, grab yourself a Brawler's Equinox. Obviously, this will deal energy damage as opposed to physical, which doesn't really mean much except that you won't get flung around when shooting this weapon in zero-G. This is a rare version of the regular Equinox rifle, with the perk of dealing twice as much melee damage as normal, which may or may not come in handy for you. Regardless, it is basically the laser equivalent of the Magshear in that it is a perfect all-around weapon to keep on your quick-select.
Ember
One of the coolest pistols in the Settled Systems has to be the Ember. Sticking to laser weapons, this one actually has the special effect of shooting ignition beams that can ignite enemies. In terms of raw stats, you're looking at 12 energy damage at a good 25 firing rate, but a low base range of 24. Still, you have seven mod slots to work with, which is well worth it to take advantage of those awesome ignition beams.
Poison Barrow Knife
Just because we have all kinds of new guns and lasers doesn't mean a classic knife isn't worth keeping handy for when things get tough or your ammo runs dry. Rather than pick something like an axe, we opt for knives, specifically the Poison Barrow Knife. This is a very rare drop, but absolutely worth hunting down. It will only do 22 damage per hit, but you can probably guess by the name that it has a bit more going on. First is that this deals an extra 30% damage to aliens, which isn't all that useful, but the second perk will give each hit a random chance to inflict poison on an enemy. Poison, if you're unaware, will slowly drain a target's health, but also slow their movement speed.

The best powers in Starfield and where to find them
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

Not long into your journey in Starfield, you will be introduced to powers. You will be able to collect a total of over 20 powers you can equip and switch between whenever you like. Some of these are combat-related, while others help with movement, support, or other tasks. These new abilities are what make your character special, and unlocking the best ones will help you maximize your potential, or even just survive if you're playing on the harder difficulty levels. Still, with so many out there to find, some must be better than others, right? Here are all the best powers in Starfield and how to get them.

Note: Powers are not unlocked until certain story points. While we won't be going over any plot details whatsoever, you may consider some powers spoilers since they can't be earned until late into the game.
How to get powers
You will need to complete the first four main missions before reaching "Into the Unknown." This will take you to the space station called The Eye, where you meet another member of Constellation named Vladamir. Speaking to him will point out more Artifacts on your map, but also something else. Track this anomaly to a planet and touch down.

The best OS Tuning upgrades in Armored Core 6
A mech carrying things overlooks a destroyed world in Armored Core 6's reveal trailer.

As much as you're a pilot in Armored Core 6, you're just as much a mechanic. Almost every mission will have you back in the garage swapping out parts, buying new ones, replacing weapons, and customizing your mech for the task at hand. This is quite different from typical FromSoftware games due to the fact that you can't actually improve any weapon or mech part, but that doesn't mean the only way to get better is to buy new parts. OS Tuning upgrades play a major part in your build by giving you a wide range of advantages at the cost of OS Tuning chips you earn from the Arena. These come in passive and active types, and you can unlock and keep all the passives active at once, but will need to pick and choose between active ones. Here are the most powerful OS upgrades you should spend your chips on in Armored Core 6.
Best OS upgrades

Quick Turn
Do yourself a massive favor and significantly improve your quality of life in Armored Core 6 by unlocking Quick Turn. This maneuver lets you snap your mech to either side, or completely flip around, without having to manually rotate around slowly. The only slight trouble is that it is awkward to pull off since the input is using your left analog stick to point in whichever direction you want to turn and you need to press the boost button, which can occasionally send you blasting off when you didn't intend to.
Repair Kits
If you're a FromSoft fan, Repair Kits are your Estus Flasks in Armored Core 6. Unlike the Estus, however, you can never get more than three of them at a time. The only upgrade you can apply to them is with this OS one that buffs how many Armored Points (AP) each one restores by 500 for each level you upgrade it. Once you get tankier mechs, upgrading your kits to max will be almost mandatory to make them at all useful, unless you're so good you just never need to heal.
Assault Armor
Do you find yourself getting swarmed and annoyed at how hard it is to get those little pests off of you? Assault Armor is your "get off me" move that creates a small blast surrounding your mech that deals damage and stagger on anything that's too close for comfort. You don't hurt yourself using it, and each upgrade you invest in lets you use it more times per mission.
Explosive Weapons
Missiles, grenades, and anything that goes boom is probably a key part of your arsenal already. These are already the weapons with the highest damage potential in the game, so why not make them even more powerful? The Explosive Weapons upgrade isn't going to make your weapons too overpowered, with each upgrade only giving you a 3% damage increase, but that can add up fast once you get to the max rank.
Direct Hit Modifier
Similar to Sekiro, staggering enemies in Armored Core 6 is a major mechanic for the flow of combat that lets you get in a lot of damage quickly and without danger. You need to make the most of these opportunities whenever you create them, especially on bosses, so Direct Hit Modifier is an easy upgrade to recommend as it will increase the damage you do to a staggered enemy by 5% per upgrade.

