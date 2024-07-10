 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Best ways to level up your Mastery Rank and more in The First Descendant

By
The mastery rank list in The First Descendant.
Nexon games

You will eventually get access to multiple Descendants you can level up in The First Descendant, but your overall level is known as your Mastery Rank. Each Descendant has different purposes and unlocks, but thankfully you can work on them both Decsendants and Mastery Rank at the same time. However, Mastery is far more important and is a bit more involved to get the benefits from compared to your Descendant level, which automatically rewards you as you level up. This free-to-play game throws a lot at you in the early hours without fully explaining everything as well as it should. Let’s make sure you’re not wasting your grinding efforts and go over the best ways to level up your Mastery Rank and Descendants in The First Descendant.

What’s the difference between Mastery Rank and Descendant levels?

These are the two ways you can level up in The First Descendant, and each one is unique in how it works.

Recommended Videos

Descendant levels are the most straightforward. As you play with a specific Descendant (which are just your different classes you can unlock and swap between), you will gain XP and level that specific Descendant up. Each Descendant level gives a minor stat boost and eventually unlocks new abilities for that class.

Mastery Ranks can be thought of as your profile or overall rank across all Descendants. It stays consistent no matter which class you pick and applies its benefits to all of them. This rank will determine how much gear you can hold, what level of gear you can equip, and the unique abilities of weapons.

Best way to grind Mastery Rank levels

A Descendant in a robot suit fires a gun in The First Descendant.
Nexon

There are only three ways to earn Mastery Rank XP in The First Descendant. The first you will do naturally, which is to complete any mission for the first time or level up your Descendant or Weapon Proficiency. The final way is to level up without having any Modules filled in.

Your first method to grind levels should be to go through the entire story with your first Descendant until you hit the max Descendant level. During the process, you should also work toward gathering enough materials to unlock your second Descendant by doing some side missions as well. Once you either hit max Descendant level or finish the story, flip over to a new Descendant and run through all those old missions and activities again.

Leveling without equipping any Modules gets difficult fast once you are forced to take on the harder challenges. This method should be saved for when you have no missions left to repeat and still need more XP. The best mission we’ve found to grind so far is the Defend Albion resource Special Operation in Kingston.

How to get your Mastery Ranks

The map of albion in The First Descendant.
Nexon Games

The benefits of leveling your Mastery Rank, which is the whole point in doing it, are not given to you as soon as you gain enough XP. You need to cash in every individual level at a specific location back in Albion.

In the main hub, look to the left for the icon labeled “Prime Hands.” Approach the terminal next to the giant robot hands and you will be able to select your levels and rank up. A short cutscene will play and, afterwards,  you will get that rank’s benefits applied to your character. There’s no cost to unlock these ranks, so don’t delay in going back to claim them as soon as you have enough XP.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 3: best ways to farm XP
A soldier with a shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.

Every year when the new Call of Duty title drops, the playing field is once again reset as everyone needs to start grinding back up the ranks. Fully embracing the RPG elements, Modern Warfare 3 once again allows you to earn XP as you play match after match to rank up your character, with each rank not only bringing you closer to hitting prestige but also unlocking new options for your chosen operator. Your player rank is unique from your weapon levels and can take a lot longer to grind if you don't know the most efficient methods. If you want to fast-track your career through the ranks, here are the fastest ways to earn XP in Modern Warfare 3.
How to earn XP fast in Modern Warfare 3
There's basically no way you can play Modern Warfare 3 without earning XP, but some modes and methods can earn you double (or more) what you could if you were just playing without a plan.
Play the objective

We all love playing team deathmatch or any other mode where all you need to worry about is being the one to shoot first. However, if you want to earn that sweet XP fast, you need to choose one of the objective modes like Domination, Hardpoint, Ground War, or even Kill Confirmed. Not only do you get XP for killing enemies, but the amount you get on top of that for playing the objective can make up the bulk of your XP gain. This is especially true if you're not at the top of your game and end up dying more than you kill since you have another method to contribute. Also, objective modes grant you an XP bonus just for finishing the match.
Always work towards daily and weapon challenges

Read more
The best skills to research first in Payday 3
Players run away in Payday 3

While there are no classes to pick between in Payday 3, you do still have complete control over how your character plays and what role they will have in any given heist. The obvious changes will be in your weapons and equipment loadouts, but it is in the skill system where you are really free to personalize your masked criminal. You begin the game with two unlocked naturally, but quickly see that there are dozens more to unlock and try out within various categories. You're not able to simply pick any one that looks good and give it a try, though, but must instead research them before you're able to unlock them. Considering this will take a few missions at least with you and your friends, here are the ones you should prioritize researching first in Payday 3.
How skills and buffs work

Researching a skill is mostly passive, but you do need to select which skill you want to be working on at any time -- you can't research them all at once. If you don't pick one, the game will automatically apply research to the first skill in the list, which likely isn't going to be what you want. To choose which skill you want to research, just highlight it in the skill menu and choose "Research" to mark it as the skill your points will go toward.

Read more
How to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3: best ways to farm XP
A wizard charges a spell to hit a minataur.

Leveling up is important in almost every RPG, but for a CRPG as deep and ruthless as Baldur's Gate 3 can be, being underleveled can make many aspects of the game essentially impossible. Each level provides you with valuable points within your skills, but also the opportunity to learn new abilities for in and out of combat. If you're too focused on simply trying to complete the main story, sooner or later you will hit a wall and need to level up before you can progress. Or, if you're more interested in making sure you can crush any battle and pass any skill check without needing to use Inspiration Points to reroll, then knowing the best way to earn XP will get you there. Here's how you can level up fast in Baldur's Gate 3.
Fight, fight, fight!

Let's get the most obvious source of XP out of the way first. Every enemy you slay will deposit a nice, little chunk of XP toward your next level, with the amounts varying depending on the level of your enemies. There are a ton of optional fights in Baldur's Gate 3, such as some you can just happen to come across in your travels, but also others that you can choose to avoid by talking your way out of a confrontation. With the latter option, you will want to consider whether or not you're OK with potentially killing the specific person or group you will be fighting. Killing certain characters can have unforeseen consequences later on, but on the other hand, so can letting them live.

Read more