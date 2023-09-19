 Skip to main content
How to get every ending in Lies of P

Jesse Lennox
By

It’s no lie that Lies of P is one of the toughest games in the Soulslike genre. Every other puppet and creature in and around the city of Krat will want a piece of this version of Pinocchio, but something inside him is different. The ability to lie is one of the key gameplay and narrative mechanics of the game, and it presents you with many choices throughout the adventure. These aren’t just placed there for flavor or as throwaway moments, as they can actually impact the story. Lies of P has three possible endings to get, but unless you’re actively going for one, you will be hard-pressed to get them all. Aside from showing different events, some endings offer you some exclusive items that could make your next playthrough a bit easier. We’ll guide your conscience to get all the endings in Lies of P.

Note: Spoilers ahead for the endings of Lies of P.

Real Boy: They Lived Happily Ever After ending

Geppetto congratulating you in Lies of P.
This is the easiest ending to get in Lies of P, and likely the one most people will get by default. This ending doesn’t take into account any lies or truths you tell along your journey and only depends on you beating the final boss and heading down the elevator to speak to Geppetto. If you give him the Heart, you can then go straight into New Game Plus if you like, or go back to the hotel to pick up some achievements that are now open.

Free from the Puppet String ending

This ending requires you to be on your best behavior and only tell truths for the entirety of your game. Even in instances where it may seem more merciful to lie, you must remain truthful in every NPC interaction. When you reach Sofia at Ascension Bridge, you must also choose the “Let her live” option before moving on to talk to Simon Manus. When you do, you will be able to tell him that, “I liberated her for Arche Abbey.” From here, go defeat the final boss as normal, but when you go down to meet Geppetto, do not give him the Heart. This will trigger an additional boss fight against the Nameless Puppet. Beat this boss and the game will end, but also give you the Nameless Puppet’s Ergo. By taking this to Explorer Hugo back at the Hotel, you can get the boss weapon called Proof of Humanity.

Rise of P ending

Once you’re done laughing at the name you can get this ending by, you guessed it, telling only lies the entire game through. Finally, when you talk to Sofia, this time choose to “Give her peace” and tell Simon what you did. This will cause him to become Simon Manus, Awakened God. Defeat this boss and head back to the Hotel. If you play all the records, you can get the Golden Lie weapon out of the portrai,t which will reflect your liar status with its long nose. To wrap up, go to Geppetto one last time, don’t give him the heart, and take down The Nameless Puppet.

Final Fantasy 16 Renown explained: what is Renown and how to earn it
Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.

Every JRPG, and even games with RPG elements, likes to introduce new systems into the mix for you to learn and interact with. Most of the mechanics in Final Fantasy 16 will be familiar, like sidequests, upgrading gear, and unlocking abilities. However, later on, the game will introduce you to the Renown system once you take control of the Cursebreakers. This occurs once you reach the main hub of the game called Cid's Hideaway after going through the main story until you reach A Chance Encounter. While you might be feeling content ignoring this new mechanic and just pushing on with the main story, there are plenty of reasons to learn it. Here's a simple explanation of how the Renown system works in Final Fantasy 16.
What is Renown and how to earn it

Without spoiling much, after Clive takes on a certain mantle and is in charge of Cid's Hideaway, the Renown system will automatically be put into effect. This is meant to represent how much inspiration and support Clive has earned from the people of Valisthea in his cause and fight against the Blight. You can see how much Renown you currently have by visiting the Patron's Whisper and talking to Desiree.

Read more
Street Fighter 6: how to enroll with every master
The player confronts Ryu in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

If you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best. Street Fighter 6 lets you put yourself into the action by creating your own custom character who learns the art of fighting from both the iconic world warriors and a host of newcomers while advancing through the World Tour mode. Each master you pledge yourself to will unlock their own unique moves to add to your list of possibilities when customizing your moveset. You might think meeting all the characters would happen naturally through the story, yet you can easily complete the entire mode without encountering most of the masters. Let us give you your first lesson by showing you how to enroll with every master in Street Fighter 6.
How to enroll with every master

Each of the main characters included at the launch of Street Fighter 6 is considered a master, which results in a total of 18 to find. Some you will come across naturally as you play World Tour mode, but most are either hidden or require you to complete certain optional objectives to find. Here's each master and how you can find them to learn their special moves.
Luke
You will automatically be enrolled with Luke when you begin World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6. You can find and train with him at any time in Metro City at the warehouse marked on your map.
Chin-Li
Chun-Lu is also impossible to miss as you go through the story. Once you get to Chapter 2-1, your objective will be to fund Chun-Li in the Chinatown area of the map. Once you find her there, you can go back to that spot to train with her at any time.
Marisa
Further on in the story, when you get to Chapter 3-3, your objective will now be able to travel using the World Map to get to Colosseo. Once you arrive, Marisa will be introduced automatically. Just speak with her again afterward to become her student.
Blanka
The big green beast Blanka can be missed, but only if you don't bother exploring. After you get to Chapter 6-1, Luke will unlock the Ranger's Hut location on the World Map. Not only will you be able to become Blanka's student, but you will also get the Blanka Chan outfit.
Dee Jay
Also available in Chapter 6-1, Dee Jay is found in Bather's Beach. After a battle (regardless of if you win or lose), you will be able to enroll with this master.
Lily
Lily is the first tricky master to enroll with. During Chapter 4-1, you need to complete a side mission called "The Spirit Guide" that you can pick up from an NPC in Chinatown named Ana. After completing the quest, Thunderfoot Settlement will be unlocked on the World Map. Go there, speak to a few NPCs, and Lily will arrive in a cutscene. Once it ends, speak to her to enroll as a student.
Cammy
Cammy also is locked behind a side mission that you can go on during Chapter 7-1. The one in question is called "Special Unit Del-?" in Metro City. Head down to the subway to grab the quest, complete it by clearing out the subway, and unlock access to the stadium area on the west side of the map. Once you take care of all the enemies downtown, you can go back to King Street via the World Map to find and battle Cammy.
Jamie
Jamie is slightly tricky to find. You need to be in Metro City during the night and go into the Chinatown alley. He will be in the middle of a fight, leading to his intro, after which you can climb up the nearby ladder and onto the roof to speak and train with him.
Ken
After a long break, Ken will be the next unmissable master. Once you get to Chapter 8-3, you will get the mission "The Elusive Former National Champ" that sends you to go find Ken at a construction site. After getting the appropriate headgear, you can head to the site and  be introduced to him.
E. Honda
Not long after you encounter Ken, E. Honda will show up in Chapter 8-4 during the "Big in Japan" mission. Simply head to the restaurant to meet up with the famous sumo star.
Ryu
Ryu can be found next by traveling to Genbu Temple. Just walk up and speak to him to begin training.
Kimberly
Also unmissable, Kimberly will be introduced during Chapter 8-7 during the "High Flying Man" mission. Once the mission is complete, she will be posted up on the roof above your hideout.
Guile
Once you've finished Chapter 8-7, you can go learn from Guile by putting on the SiRN lab coat and talking to an NPC at the construction site to get a mission to go to the Carrier Byron Taylor. Go there, fight a bit, and he will jump in to help you out.
Manon
Following Chapter 7-3, when the "Extra" sidequest unlocks in Metro City's Beat Square, you will be taken to Fete Foraine automatically. After Manon introduces herself, you can speak to her again to become a student.
Dhalsim
The yoga master himself can be found by doing the "Yoga Statue" quest available starting on Chapter 9. Talk to Anik in Bayside Park in Metro City. Complete the quest to unlock Dhalsimer Temple on the World Map, where you can enroll with Dhalsim.
Zangief
The sidequest for Zangief also spawns when you hit Chapter 9. This time, you need to go to the stadium to find the "Hither and Thither" mission from some wrestlers. Finish up the quest and the Barmaley Steelworks will be added to your map. Zip on over and meet the master grappler.
Juri
Not available until much later in Chapter 11-4, you're looking for the "A Hardboiled Adventure" sidequest in Nayshall from Govind in the Bazaar. You will need to wait until Chapter 12 before you can fully finish this quest, but once done, you can ask to study under Juri.
JP
The last master you will find can only be encountered once you've fully finished World Tour mode. Once everything is wrapped up, go to Old Nayshall at night and go to the Suval'hal Arena Entrance. JP will be there waiting by the stairs around back for someone to come asking to train.

Read more
How to get Autobuild and all schema locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link using autobuild to build a fanplane.

At first, you might be disappointed to see that Link has lost all his core abilities from Breath of the Wild when you first begin The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While those moves were great, what replaces them is even better, and you will likely forget all about those old ones in a matter of hours. Ultrahand in particular is essentially limitless in what you can do with it. Building contraptions, most often vehicles, is easy and intuitive. Still, sometimes you know what you want to build and would rather skip the process of, you know, building it. For that, the game offers you Autobuild.

However, like so many things in Tears of the Kingdom, you have to seek it out in order to utilize it, and the game is perfectly fine with you never stumbling upon it. To save you time building those common contraptions, here's everything you need to know about Autobuild, plus where to find all the Schema Stones in Tears of the Kingdom.
What is Autobuild?

Read more