How to get every ending in Lies of P

It’s no lie that Lies of P is one of the toughest games in the Soulslike genre. Every other puppet and creature in and around the city of Krat will want a piece of this version of Pinocchio, but something inside him is different. The ability to lie is one of the key gameplay and narrative mechanics of the game, and it presents you with many choices throughout the adventure. These aren’t just placed there for flavor or as throwaway moments, as they can actually impact the story. Lies of P has three possible endings to get, but unless you’re actively going for one, you will be hard-pressed to get them all. Aside from showing different events, some endings offer you some exclusive items that could make your next playthrough a bit easier. We’ll guide your conscience to get all the endings in Lies of P.
Note: Spoilers ahead for the endings of Lies of P.
Real Boy: They Lived Happily Ever After ending
This is the easiest ending to get in Lies of P, and likely the one most people will get by default. This ending doesn’t take into account any lies or truths you tell along your journey and only depends on you beating the final boss and heading down the elevator to speak to Geppetto. If you give him the Heart, you can then go straight into New Game Plus if you like, or go back to the hotel to pick up some achievements that are now open.
Free from the Puppet String ending
This ending requires you to be on your best behavior and only tell truths for the entirety of your game. Even in instances where it may seem more merciful to lie, you must remain truthful in every NPC interaction. When you reach Sofia at Ascension Bridge, you must also choose the “Let her live” option before moving on to talk to Simon Manus. When you do, you will be able to tell him that, “I liberated her for Arche Abbey.” From here, go defeat the final boss as normal, but when you go down to meet Geppetto, do not give him the Heart. This will trigger an additional boss fight against the Nameless Puppet. Beat this boss and the game will end, but also give you the Nameless Puppet’s Ergo. By taking this to Explorer Hugo back at the Hotel, you can get the boss weapon called Proof of Humanity.
Rise of P ending
Once you’re done laughing at the name you can get this ending by, you guessed it, telling only lies the entire game through. Finally, when you talk to Sofia, this time choose to “Give her peace” and tell Simon what you did. This will cause him to become Simon Manus, Awakened God. Defeat this boss and head back to the Hotel. If you play all the records, you can get the Golden Lie weapon out of the portrai,t which will reflect your liar status with its long nose. To wrap up, go to Geppetto one last time, don’t give him the heart, and take down The Nameless Puppet.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best Wishstones in Lies of P
- All status effects in Lies of P and how to cure them
- How to get Structural Materials in Starfield
- How to get Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3
- How to get Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3