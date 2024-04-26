 Skip to main content
Is Manor Lords multiplayer or co-op?

A snowy settlement in Manor Lords.
Slavic Magic

You can easily lose hours designing your village and appeasing your citizens in Manor Lords all by yourself. There are so many different avenues to achieve victory, but the only competition or help you can normally find is in the form of NPCs. Other factions around the map can be helpful or harmful depending on how you play, but what if you wanted to team up with a friend to combine resources, or perhaps compete to see who can crush the other first? Many strategy and city builders thrive on multiplayer components, but does Manor Lords offer those same modes? Make sure you know the answer before making your purchase if that’s your intention.

Is there multiplayer or co-op in Manor Lords?

To cut to the chase, the answer is no. Manor Lords is a purely single-player experience through and through. There are no cooperative or competitive modes in the game at all, so there’s no way to interact with anyone else either on PC or console. This game was just released out of early access, and there is plenty of content on the way, however, we regret to inform you that multiplayer is not in the plans for the time being.

One developer took to the Steam forums to release an FAQ on the game. One question specifically asked if there is any multiplayer or cooperative gameplay in the game. The response said that “he focus is on a refined single-player experience, with no multiplayer or cooperative modes planned at the moment.”

That doesn’t mean multiplayer is off the table forever, but it at least isn’t something the team is working on or thinking about adding in the near future. Should we learn any news about a multiplayer mode in the future, we will update this article accordingly.

