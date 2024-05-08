It’s kind of hard to believe that a substantial game like Manor Lords could be developed by only one person, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an absolutely massive success since its April 26 release date. Rising rapidly to become the top-selling game on Steam and hitting a staggering number of concurrent players, this Early Access strategy title is certainly making a name for itself right out of the gate. However, despite being such a popular game on Steam and PC Game Pass, some players may be wondering if and when they can get their hands on it for consoles. It’s currently a tricky question to answer, but here’s what we know so far about whether Manor Lords will come to consoles.

Is Manor Lords on console?

Manor Lords is not currently available on any consoles. That doesn’t mean we won’t see this successful game make its way over to additional platforms, though. In early May 2024, developer Greg Styczeń confirmed on Twitter that he’s working with publisher Hooded Horse to bring Manor Lords to Xbox “as soon as possible.” While we don’t know how soon that will actually be, it seems that Microsoft’s console will at least receive the game at some point in the (hopefully) near future.

When asked about a possible PlayStation 5 version of Manor Lords in the same Twitter thread, Styczeń stated: “We’re still talking about it.” This may mean a potential PS5 release could be much further out than the Xbox version. And given Styczeń’s silence about a Nintendo Switch release, it’s not looking particularly likely that it will receive a version of Manor Lords at all — though only time will tell.

