Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Crisis Core expand the remake universe

George Yang
By

During Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary stream, the company revealed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It’s the second part of the remake series, and it’ll launch next winter for PlayStation 5.

Square Enix also confirmed that the remake series will be a trilogy, with the third game coming later. Rebirth has entered full production, and some of the development staff are already working on the third entry. Also announced was Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, a remaster of a 2007 PSP game that will release this winter for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Square Enix also took some time to show off Final Fantasy VII games on mobile and PC. On the mobile front, we saw the new season of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and learned that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will get a closed beta later this year. Meanwhile, PC players can expect it on a new storefront. Final Fantasy VII Remake was previously a PlayStation console exclusive but came to PC late last year as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Thankfully, Square Enix announced during this stream that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will finally come to Steam on June 17. It is also verified to work on Steam Deck for those who prefer a portable experience.

It’s currently unknown whether Final Fantasy VII Remake or Rebirth will ever launch on Xbox or Nintendo platforms, as they weren’t brought up during the livestream. Those games were all the highlights of the stream, but Square Enix also highlighted that there is some merchandise available to order, such as a Buster Sword alarm clock. It’s certainly an awesome time to be a fan of Final Fantasy VII.

